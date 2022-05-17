Public auditor Peter resigns

Kina Borja Peter, the first female public auditor of the CNMI, who was sworn in for the six-year term 14 months ago, has resigned to pursue another job opportunity.

Peter submitted her resignation letter to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres last Tuesday, May 10. She said her resignation will be effective on July 8, 2022.

In her letter, Peter said she has been blessed with an amazing team consisting of hardworking and talented individuals over the past year.

Peter

“I am grateful for the support they have given me,” she said, adding that they have made strides to improve the Office of Public Auditor’s internal processes while continuing to carry out the organization’s official mandates.

Peter said they have worked hard to stay proactive, maximize their resources, and made considerable progress.

She cited her team’s key accomplishments so far, including the digital transformation for both the audit and investigations divisions in which, according to her, the team is well on their way to digitizing their processes and eliminating waste.

She also noted the rehabilitation of their existing buildings, including securing a third building that will house the executive and administrative team to allow for better customer support and document process and to stand up a training center for OPA and CNMI government employees.

Peter said OPA hopes to conduct government ethics trainings and promote education for government employees in areas of demand on-site.

She added that OPA has been proactive this year and has engaged with the CNMI’s single audit activities by performing audit test procedures for major federal programs.

Peter said they also have met with key leaders of large autonomous agencies to establish closer working relationships and to better engage with audit activities.

She said OPA has transformed in critical areas to ensure capabilities in executing on the office’s mandates, increased its engagement with autonomous agencies, and focused on high-risk areas for future audits.

Torres appointed Peter to serve as public auditor In November 2020, replacing Michael Pai, who served the position for 12 years.

Peter is a certified public accountant and has over 20 years of accounting experience with Deloitte in the CNMI and Seattle, Washington. She also served as senior finance leader, senior accountant, senior manager, and accounting manager for Boeing Co.

In January 2021, the Senate confirmed Peter’s appointment as a public auditor of the CNMI. In December 2020, the House of Representatives confirmed her appointment.

In March 2021, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho administered her oath of office.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
