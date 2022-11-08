ELECTION UPDATE: Orsini leads BOE tally

According to the Commonwealth Election Commission’s unofficial results of the early voting, the Board of Education tally is 3,467 for Andrew Lujan Orsini and 1,701 for Robert Charles Harrell.
Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.