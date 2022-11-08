ELECTION UPDATE: Leepan leads Saipan mayoral race
Unofficial early voting results for the Saipan mayoral race show Rep. Joseph Leepan Tenorio Guerrero leading with 2,306 votes, Ramon “RB” Jose Blas Camacho follows with 1,939 votes, and Richard Tudela Lizama with 1,361 votes.
Unofficial early voting results for the Saipan Municipal Council show Marian Deleon Guerrero Tudela drawing in 2,523 votes; Carmen Cabrera Pangelinan, 2,205 votes; Antonia Manibusan Tudela, 2,162 votes; Liana Sablan Hofschneider, 1,775 votes; Eusebio Camacho Borja, 1,646 votes, Joseph Muna Mendiola, 1,628 votes, and Daniel Jr. Iwashita Aquino, 1,453 votes. (Chrystal Marino)