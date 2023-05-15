DOC reinstating programs to aid inmates’ rehab

Department of Corrections Commissioner Anthony C. Torres shakes the hand of Karidat Social Services executive director Lauri Ogumoro last Friday. The CNMI Office of the Governor, first lady Wella S. Palacios, and the CNMI Office of Women’s Affairs presented gift baskets to Karidat Social Services, DOC, and the Substance Abuse, Addiction, and Rehabilitation HOPE Recovery Center for distribution to mothers utilizing the services of these departments and organizations. (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

The Department of Corrections is slowly reinstating various programs within the correctional facility to help eligible inmates in their journey to rehabilitation.

DOC Commissioner Anthony Torres stated that part of his vision for the department is operational excellence and public safety through rehabilitation.

As part of that vision, Torres has already begun “cleaning house” by confiscating contraband and launching an investigation within the department to get to the bottom of how these contraband were brought in in the first place.

“[This is] part of my vision to provide public safety through rehabilitation and operational excellence. Before I can even get to the rehabilitation phase, I need to clean house. I’ve [been] flipping this place upside down [since I got here],” he said.

Once he is satisfied with the investigation, Torres said he will prioritize rehabilitation for inmates. In fact, Torres said, he has begun reinstating program for inmates at DOC.

“I’m already slowly bringing in programs like religious Bible studies. We’re working on the first re-entry program with SAR and the HOPE Center. These are things that we’re working on. I’m expanding on the outreach program, we’re working on getting the kitchen back up and running again so that our inmates can start cooking their own food, and the list goes on. Another program I’m looking at expanding is the in-treatment service for inmates who can’t go outside. That’s on my plate. But right now, the security of the institution sets the priority—setting that foundation and getting us to where we need to be—and we’re getting there. For the last three to four months, this place has just been transformed,” he said.

Torres added that the dedicated staff at DOC also played a huge role in bringing his vision to life.

“The staff that are committed are just coming out and they appreciate the leadership and we’re just working together. There are good people here who do good things,” he said.

In addition to rehabilitation programs, Torres said he will also work toward providing more training for the CNMI’s Corrections officers.

“We’re going to start prioritizing training as well, getting trainers out here to train our staff to become trainers so we can just train here without having to go out to the mainland as we are in tough times. Getting our trainers to train our personnel to become trainers—that’s part of my vision,” he said.

In a previous interview with Torres, he stated that so far, seven cell phones have been confiscated from inmates and drugs like methamphetamine were also confiscated. Torres said investigation into how these items got inside DOC continues.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
