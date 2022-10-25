ESGR recognizes Johnson as a ‘Patriotic Employer’

Share











The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee for Guam and the CNMI has recognized Garapan Elementary School principal Derwin Johnson as a “Patriotic Employer.”

Johnson, an educator in the CNMI Public School System for 18 years, was presented the award in a ceremony at the Garapan Elementary School cafeteria last Monday. He was nominated for the award by Special Education teacher and Army Reservist Ashley Castro De Guzman.

Johnson has been a teacher, school counselor, vice principal, and a principal now for two years– all at the Garapan Elementary School.

“I think it’s important that we support our service members and in any way I can do that I’m very glad to provide that support. I understand that she’s an educator, she’s a mother, she’s a service member and so it’s important that we accommodate that and help her when she gets the call of duty from the military,” he said about supporting De Guzman.

He said he was surprised at the nomination and that he had no clue about it, “I had no idea, but I’m very grateful. And I’m proud and I’m happy to be able to help and that she feels that she’s being supported. That’s really what matters.”

De Guzman, a Special Education teacher for children from kindergarten to 5th grade and a sergeant in the Army, said she nominated her principal on account of his support. “Not only to me, but to my team. When I leave for military training, sometimes it’s last minute and then he [still communicates with me] even though I’m off island sometimes. He doesn’t have any expectations of me—he knows that as long as the team is informed, the work will get done. He’s just an awesome employer.”

The award is presented to employers for contributing to national security and supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserves Force.