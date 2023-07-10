THROUGH THE LENS OF FAITH: THEN, NOW, AND BEYOND

Photo contest aims to capture CNMI’s 40 years as a diocese

Posted on Jul 11 2023

Catholicism in the Northern Mariana Islands can be considered one of the oldest in the world. As a strategic place of rest for Spanish voyagers from the Latin Americas to Southeast Asia and other Pacific Island nations and back, one may even argue that it may even be as old as 500 years old, if not older. But even with a long history of Christianity in the region, the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands did not become a diocese until November 1984. Next year, 2024, with great joy and anticipation, we will celebrate the 40th anniversary of our diocese’s canonical formation.

In preparation for the diocese’s 40th founding anniversary, the Diocesan Media Ministry and the Diocesan Youth Commission is spearheading a photo contest depicting the imprint, impact, or influence of the Catholic Church in the CNMI. The following are the dynamics of the competition.

This contest is open to all photo enthusiasts, professionals, or hobbyists;

Only one photo entry is allowed per participant;

Photos must depict the imprint, impact, influence, or future of the diocese. Photos must be original and must include a brief description;

Entries should be submitted to photo@rcdck.org on or before Sept. 30, 2023;

For better print quality, photo submissions must follow the following specifications: 12.25” x 12.25” in size with 350 dpi resolution;

Eligible photos will be posted in our diocesan Facebook page for general engagement (likes, hearts, shares);

Photos will be judged according to the following criteria:

  • Originality = 25 pts.
  • Creativity = 25 pts.
  • Relevance to the theme = 25 pts.
  • Visual Impact = 25 pts.

Twelve winners will be selected and announced but only one will be proclaimed the grand winner. Winning photos will be featured in our 2024 calendar;

Prizes and certificates will be awarded to the 12 winners;

For more information, contact the Diocesan Curia at (670) 234-3000. We look forward to seeing your beautiful shots. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

