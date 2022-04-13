Ex-IPI chair Cui is fined $42,200

By
|
Posted on Apr 14 2022
Share

Former Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC chair Cui Li Jie has been fined $42,200 for failing to comply with the U.S. District Court’s order to preserve what’s called electronically stored information, or ESI data, that’s typically stored in smartphones and other electronic devices.

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona ordered Cui on Monday to pay $42,200 to the U.S. District Court clerk no later than Monday, April 25.

Cui, who is considered a third-party witness in the labor case of Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC, was found in contempt during a hearing last year in December “for failing to comply with the court’s preservation order on ESI data and imposed a daily per diem sanction of $200 starting on Dec. 23, 2021,” as stated in court documents.

Cui

During a status conference on Dec. 29, 2021, the court increased Cui’s per diem sanction to $1,000 starting on Dec. 30, 2021, until Cui purged her contempt just this year on March 10.

The total owed based on the court’s calculations is $42,200; however, Cui “contends that the total sanctions owed is $36,200.”

From Dec. 23, 2021, to Dec. 28, 2021, which is six days, with $200 owed per day, this totals $1,200. From Dec. 29, 2021, to Feb. 7, 2022, for a total of 41 days and $1,000 each day, Cui owes $41,000, for an overall total of $42,200.

Cui is a third-party witness in the lawsuit of the seven construction workers against IPI and its former contractor and subcontractor, MCC International and Gold Mantis Construction Decoration, both of which have already settled with the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs are Tianming Wang, Dong Han, Yongjun Meng, Liangcai Sun, Youli Wang, Qingchun Xu, and Duxin Yan. They are alleging labor abuses and human trafficking. They are represented by Aaron Halegua and Bruce Berline.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the plaintiffs previously accused Cui of violating the contempt order issued by the court in the lawsuit of the seven workers.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 13, 2022

Posted On Apr 13 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 12, 2022

Posted On Apr 12 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 8, 2022

Posted On Apr 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 14, 2022, 6:05 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 7 m/s SE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune