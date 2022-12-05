Ex-special assistant for Women’s Affairs Remedio Sablan as CEC board member

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has appointed former special assistant for Women’s Affairs Remedio Reyes Sablan to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Election Commission board representing the Third Senatorial District, or Saipan and the Northern Islands.

“I am confident that Mrs. Reyes is qualified and will be an asset on this important commission,” said Torres in a letter dated Nov. 29, 2022 to Senate president Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian).

The governor informed the 71-year-old Sablan that he is confident that she is qualified and will devote her time and efforts to represent the interest of the community on the CEC board.

Torres forwarded to Hofschneider Thursday Sablan’s résumé, police clearance, statement of interest, drug test receipt, and drug test result.

The appointment requires the advice and consent of the Senate. If confirmed, Sablan will serve a four-year term, which will expire on July 21, 2025.

Sablan has extensive experience in administrative and management positions. She served, among other positions, as the first director of the CNMI Bar Association from 2000 to 2002.

The CEC currently has seven board members. Five commissioners are needed to have a quorum.

Jesus I. Sablan, who has chaired the CEC board since 2018, disclosed to Saipan Tribune shortly after the counting of the votes in the runoff election last Nov. 26 that he will resign after the completion of this election due to health reasons.

The 74-year-old Sablan still has three years and six months left on his term.

