FAFSA deadline extended to Aug. 17

The deadline to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for Northern Marianas College’s fall 2022 semester has been extended to Aug. 17, 2022. The supporting documents deadline is still on Sept. 30, 2022.

Prospective and current students who submit a FAFSA may qualify for up to $6,895 in federal financial aid. 

This program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education. Through the program’s various types of grants, loans, and scholarships, the program is the largest financial aid provider in the U.S.

The FAFSA is available online at fafsa.ed.gov. NMC’s school code is 015746. 

To verify eligibility for Pell Grants, applicants can contact the NMC Financial Aid Office through email at fao@marianas.edu or call 237-6791. Applicants can also stop by the Financial Aid Office from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday. (NMC)

