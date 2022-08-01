Julie Ogo joins Rota representative race

Share











Long-time sales representative Julie Marie Atalig Ogo is throwing her hat into the CNMI’s political landscape. Last July 29, accompanied by family and supporters, Ogo submitted her candidacy documents to the Commonwealth Election Commission via board member Leilani I. Manglona on Rota. With this, Rota is looking at a three-way contest for the House of Representatives seat.

When asked why she is running for elected office, Ogo said her decision is deeply rooted in her upbringing. “Being raised by a family with a history of public service comes naturally. My adopted mother or in Chamorro pineksain nana—Bernadita Atalig Manglona—although never officially holding public service, was known as Rota’s longest first lady. …[She] was the foundation of our family. She always gave what she could to those that needed help. She instilled in us her children the importance of civic duty and the need to take an active role in philanthropic activities.”

Ogo said this desire to serve was expected as she emphasized how fortunate she is by having her family overwhelmingly support her decision to enter public service.

When asked what she intends to do in office, Ogo emphasized the need for infrastructure development using Capital Improvement Project funding as one of the key areas she would like to focus on.

“Building a house on Rota today requires our people to ship in manufactured sand and gravel for instance because our population is so small [that] vendors find it difficult to cost-effectively carry stock locally. Building a home on Rota is nearly impossible for the average citizen as such goods require off-island purchases. Our community cannot expand like this so we must find possible solutions,” she said. “Having large government infrastructure projects in place will encourage vendors to maintain such goods as there [will be] an increased demand.” According to Ogo, this is only one of the many different issues that need the public sector’s attention. Other such pressing topics include finding adequate funding to assist Medical Referral and increasing tourism-related activities on the island, to name a few.

Ogo is running as an independent candidate and vows to work with the others comprising the Rota Legislative Delegation if successful.

“The only interest I have is our community’s interest and I will go across party lines if the bill is logical and carries a benefit to our people,” Ogo said, adding that she views this endeavor as a job interview. (PR)