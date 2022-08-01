COMMUNITY BRIEFS – August 2, 2022
COTA closed on Aug. 11 and 12
Please be advised that the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority’s Call-A-Ride Saipan Demand Responsive Shared Ride Services and the COTA’s Administrative Office will be closed on the following days for Professional Development.
– Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022
– Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
COTA’s operational hours will resume on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. We would like to remind our community to plan their trips accordingly. (PR)
Power service interruptions on Aug. 2, 4
There will be scheduled power service interruptions on Aug. 2 and 4, 2022, as the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. continues its ongoing system maintenance.
TUESDAY, AUG. 2, 2022
• Time: 9am to 1pm
Area(s) affected: Papago (portions of Papago Drive).
• Purpose: To perform systems maintenance by replacing a rotted primary power pole along Papago Drive.
• Circuit: Feeder 4
• Water well(s) affected: None
• Wastewater facility affected: None
THURSDAY, AUG. 4, 2022
• Time: 9am to 1pm
Area(s) affected: Farallon Place on Capital Hill.
• Purpose: To replace a burnt primary wooden power pole along Farallon Place on Capital
• Circuit: Feeder 4
• Water well(s) affected: None
• Wastewater facility affected: None
For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)