COMMUNITY BRIEFS – August 2, 2022

Posted on Aug 02 2022

COTA closed on Aug. 11 and 12

Please be advised that the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority’s Call-A-Ride Saipan Demand Responsive Shared Ride Services and the COTA’s Administrative Office will be closed on the following days for Professional Development.

– Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022
– Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

COTA’s operational hours will resume on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. We would like to remind our community to plan their trips accordingly. (PR)

Power service interruptions on Aug. 2, 4

There will be scheduled power service interruptions on Aug. 2 and 4, 2022, as the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. continues its ongoing system maintenance.

TUESDAY, AUG. 2, 2022

• Time: 9am to 1pm
Area(s) affected: Papago (portions of Papago Drive).
• Purpose: To perform systems maintenance by replacing a rotted primary power pole along Papago Drive.
• Circuit: Feeder 4
• Water well(s) affected: None
• Wastewater facility affected: None

THURSDAY, AUG. 4, 2022

• Time: 9am to 1pm
Area(s) affected: Farallon Place on Capital Hill.
• Purpose: To replace a burnt primary wooden power pole along Farallon Place on Capital
• Circuit: Feeder 4
• Water well(s) affected: None
• Wastewater facility affected: None

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)

