Federal court chief judge accused of misconduct

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has been accused of judicial misconduct after dismissing multiple lawsuits filed by CNMI persona non grata Zaji O. Zajradhara

Last week, Zajradhara filed a motion for recusal with the federal court against Manglona accusing her of judicial misconduct for the manner of which she handled the lawsuits he had previously filed against PC Bargain, and Commonwealth COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program Administrator Ephiphanio “Epi” Cabrera, and CCERA employee Dana Calvo.

In addition to filing a motion of recusal against Manglona, Zajradhara has filed an official judicial misconduct complaint against Judge Manglona with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. 

Now that he has refiled his lawsuits with the district court, Zajradhara wants Manglona to recuse herself from hearing his complaints. 

In addition, Zajradhara has requested the federal court to give him an additional 30 days to amend his complaint and/or to locate counsel to represent him or assist him with amending his complaint against PC Bargain, Cabrera and Calvo which the court has since granted. 

Manglona directed the plaintiff to file his amended complaint against Cabrera and Calvo by Oct. 19, and against PC Bargain by Oct. 25.

Zajradhara claims that Manglona has deliberately violated his personal liberties and/or has wantonly refused to provide him due process and equal protection, or has behaved in a manner inconsistent with that which is needed for full, fair, impartial hearings.

“Judge Manglona deliberately violated [my] Fourteenth Amendment rights of due process and access in a timely manner to the court while at the same time, allows all manner of non-American citizens, Russians in the CNMI illegally, Chinese, Filipinos who are illegally within the borders of America to have direct access to the court,” he claims. 

“This judge makes a mockery of the constitution and the laws, and penalties thereof by being an advocator (sic) and activist judge for non-American citizens’ continued and ongoing violations of America’s immigration laws,” Zajradhara added.

Lastly, claims that Manglona is aware of “rampant violations of the CW-1 visa policies” yet she allegedly does nothing to issue penalties and or sentences in order to deter further violations of America’s immigration/employment laws. 

“The matters before her are within both immigration and employment, and the complainant does not believe due to this judge’s past violations of the complainant’s constitutional rights that she could be a fair, unbiased and impartial jurist in these matters before her,” he said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
