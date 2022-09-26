NMC swears in new student officers

Share











Eight student officials of the Associated Students of Northern Marianas College or ASNMC were sworn in Friday, Sept. 23, at the Pacific Islands Club.

They are Anushi Joshi, president; Jefferson Cunanan, vice president; Jenara Bai, treasurer; Daryll De Luna, secretary; Henry Hofschneider San Nicolas Jr., Tinian representative; Bonnie Gio Sagana, Eloise Lopez, and Jami Starling, senators.

In her inaugural address, ASNMC president Anushi Joshi said she will be the voice of her fellow college students.

“I am here, not only for the position, but also to grab the opportunity to create new friendships,” Joshi said. “And like a good friend, I promise to be transparent and honest about the challenges that our school may face. I will do my best to communicate with you at all times possible and keep you informed.”

Joshi asks her fellow students to come together this academic year to help accomplish ASNMC’s goals.

“As your newly elected president, I promise to take into account each of your interests and your voices on the many issues we will face during the upcoming year,” Joshi said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the team and the community, emphasizing student success and our commitment to elevate higher education on our island.”

During the investiture ceremony, the officers unveiled their plans for 2022-2023 academic year. ASNMC aims to train student club officers in leadership skills, increase outreach efforts to high school students in the CNMI, celebrate the different cultures at NMC and promote diversity.

ASNMC also hopes to improve student leadership, increase NMC enrollment, and showcase its diverse student body.

ASNMC is a student-driven governance body. Its executive cabinet is composed of students elected at large by the student body to serve a one-year term in office.

This year’s student government election took place from Aug. 29 to 31, 2022.

For more information about ASNMC, visit marianas.edu or email asnmc@marianas.edu/. (PR)