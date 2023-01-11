‘House will not be a rubber stamp’

By
|
Posted on Jan 12 2023
Share

Edmund S. Villagomez

Newly elected House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) has assured the public that the House under his leadership will not be a rubber stamp of the Palacios-Apatang administration.

Villagomez said in an interview Tuesday that the 23rd House will not be a rubber stamp as anyone who has been following his political career knows where he’s been in the leadership with the same political party of the administration.

“I get a lot of frowns [thrown] my way because they’re like, hey, the governor says this. I’m like, well, I disagree. But you know, let the votes fall where they fall,” he said.

Under his leadership as speaker, the 22nd House opposed and criticized many programs and actions of the administration of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and even investigated Torres’ expenditures of public funds.

Villagomez was re-elected Monday as House speaker of the 23rd Legislature, which is composed of 13 independents, four Democrats, and three Republicans.

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang won the November runoff election under a unified independent team.

Villagomez said Tuesday that he believes that he, Palacios, and Apatang have the same mentality in a sense that they are all “individual thinkers.”

“We’re all leaders and, you know, let’s agree to disagree if we have to, and let’s find a way to compromise and iron out our differences and to accomplish whatever goal needs to be accomplished,” the speaker said.

Villagomez said even if someone runs under the same party or under the same banner and just because those on the top say they do this and they all do it, then he can’t see the point.

“We need to continue to work hard and think hard too for ourselves so that we come up with the best product,” he added.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to watch the inauguration of the new Palacios-Apatang administration next week?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 6, 2023

Posted On Jan 06 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2023

Posted On Jan 04 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 12, 2023, 6:32 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
25°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 8 m/s NE
wind gusts: 14 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune