  • Newborn screening at CHC
  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Ficke launches ‘SUP Yoga’

By
|
Posted on Mar 29 2021
Share

Certified yoga instructor Lisa Ficke, center, and two of her yoga students perform yoga poses atop stand-up paddle boards “SUP Yoga” at Micro Beach, Garapan in front of Hyatt Regency Saipan. (Neil Fama)

In coordination with Saipan Seawinds, a local business that offers kayaks, paddleboards, and other beach amenity rentals, certified yoga instructor Lisa Ficke has started a new yoga practice on Saipan known as stand-up paddle board yoga or “SUP Yoga” in which traditional yoga is performed while balancing on a paddleboard in the water.

According to Ficke, her first introduction to “SUP Yoga” happened after receiving her yoga certification just last year while she was in the Florida right before the pandemic started. She said that one lady in her yoga class was doing it, and said it was really big in the U.S.

On her way back to Saipan, Ficke learned that no one on island was doing “Sup Yoga,” which coined the idea in her mind to introduce it to the island herself.

“When I got back, I didn’t see anybody doing it here so I wanted to bring it to Saipan, because we have a very active community here, and because of COVID, a lot of people have started practicing their healthy lifestyle at the beach,” Ficke said.

Ficke currently holds one session of “SUP Yoga” every Thursday at 5pm at Micro Beach right in front of Hyatt Regency Saipan. “SUP Yoga” sessions cost only $10 per person, and can accommodate about 10 participants per class. Ficke says additional sessions will depend on the total amount of people who sign up.

“SUP Yoga” is every Thursday, 5pm at Micro Beach right in front of Hyatt Regency Saipan. (Neil Fama)

“It’s a very centering experience. You have to put all of your focus in balancing on your core while you practice your yoga. Also, if you’re not in the proper position, you can fall off your board. But all you need do is get back on your paddleboard and continue. It’s a one hundred percent judgement free zone,” Ficke said.

She mentioned that at first it was very intimidating to some of her students to do yoga on a stand-up paddle board.

One student of hers doesn’t even know how to swim, but she comes with a little floatie attached to her waist, and she was able to do the poses. She added that there isn’t any skill level expected going into it.

“I feel very connected to Lisa, and to everyone in class. We feed off each other’s energies.”

There’s no judgment whatsoever,” said one of Ficke’s students.

For more information on Ficke’s “SUP Yoga” classes, contact Ficke on her Facebook page: Wild Wahine SUP Yoga Fusion.

Neil Fama
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24, 2021

Posted On Mar 24 2021

Community Briefs - March 22, 2021

Posted On Mar 22 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 16, 2021

Posted On Mar 16 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schmidt

Schmidt Ocean Institute acquires new research vessel to expand ability to explore, research the ocean

Posted On Mar 25 2021
universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 29, 2021, 8:17 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune