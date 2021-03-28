  • Mobil Smiles Reward
Muldoon is 1st Women’s Run champ

Posted on Mar 29 2021
Lily Muldoon crosses the finish line of the first-ever NMI 10K Women’s Run last Saturday at the American Memorial Park beside the Hyatt Regency Saipan. (Kimberly A. Bautista)

Lily Bloom Muldoon breezed past over 100 others to bag the inaugural NMI 10K Women’s Run title that started last Saturday at the American Memorial Park, Hyatt Regency Saipan side.

Muldoon, a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. ER doctor, was the first to the finish line in the first-ever Women’s Run in the CNMI with a time of 43:42 last Saturday and her motivation for making quick work of the course: To make it in time for her early morning shift.

“Yesterday, my friends convinced me to run because I have a shift that starts at 8am and they said if I run fast enough, I will be able to get to my shift on time,” she said.

All jokes aside, Muldoon said the best part of the race was not the honor of taking the first Women’s Run title of its kind in the CNMI, but rather the camaraderie she had with all the women who came out to participate.

“I think it was great because of this out-and-back course. When I was running back, I could past every single runner and we got to cheer for each other, and give each other high fives and it felt awesome. This event was great. I love running with women, women are so supportive, and it was a great atmosphere out there and it felt really good,” Muldoon said.

Muldoon said the race made her extremely proud of all the women who came out to support because of their great sportsmanship, as well as witnessing women of all walks of life come together in celebration of Women’s month.

The first NMI 10K Women’s Run gained 102 registered participants last Saturday at the American Memorial Park beside the Hyatt Regency Saipan side. (Kimberly A. Bautista)

“This event really makes me really proud of women. I felt like there were women of all shapes, sizes, and ages out there who were just trying to do their best and it felt good to have camaraderie with everyone together. Everyone should come out next year, it doesn’t matter how fast you run, there are people out there walking and still having a great time,” she said.

Muldoon is no novice in running marathons, back in March 2019, Muldoon ran and prevailed in the annual Tagaman Triathlon. In the women’s division, Muldoon reached the finish line first and timed in at 1:51:06 to prevail against four other participants in her field.

Tailing Muldoon last Saturday was veteran runner and CNMI 10K record-holder Noriko Jim, submitting a time of 44:27. Jim marked a new CNMI record in 10K after submitting 43:50 back in 2020 during the Saipan Marathon.

At third place was multiple marathon champ Akiko Miller who finished just three minutes behind Muldoon at 46:49.

Female student athlete of the month of February Kaitlyn Chavez finished inside the Top 5 after completing the 10K course at 47:57 followed by Jenny Chhea who rounded out the Top 5 with a time of 49:18.

According to Oceania Athletics Association president Robin Sapong, for the first event of its kind, the NMI 10K Women’s Run was a huge success and garnered so much support with the event’s kickoff seeing 102 registered participants.

Sapong said the event will become an annual one in celebration of Women’s Month and also to raise proceeds for selected charities that will be selected by the race’s winning team.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
