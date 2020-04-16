Flashback: Rabauliman throws no-hitter

Share







A decade ago, on April 17, Jeremy Rabauliman threw the first and only no-hitter in the Junior League division in the Saipan Little League Baseball to power the Patriots to a 17-2 victory over the Ol’Aces at the Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios Ballfield.

Rabauliman pitched in four and a half innings, struck out 10 batters, and walked only two in a nearly flawless performance on the mound (he committed just one error). The Pats pitching ace also went 2-for-4 at bat, blasting a double in the second and a solo homer in the third.

Rabauliman and company went on to top the Junior League in the 2010 season for a succesful title defense for the Patriots. Rabauliman then made it to the CNMI Junior All-Star Team that competed in the Asia Pacific Regional Tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. He was also part of the Asia-Pacific All-Star that played in the World Series in Taylor, Michigan in 2009 and pitched for the CNMI National Team that won the silver medal in the 2010 Micronesian Games in Palau.

The three-time CNMI all-star then left Saipan for Washington for his high school education, but continued to play baseball.

Rabauliman played for Kentridge High School where he was named to All-League and All-State twice and was inducted into the Kentridge Sports Hall of Fame. After high school, he suited up for the Lower Columbia College in Portland and lifted the Red Devils (Junior College) to the title win in the Northwest Athletic Conference Baseball in 2015.

The CNMI pride was then recruited by Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho and played for two seasons for the Warriors. Rabauliman, who is majoring in Kinesiology, completed his shortened senior season with Lewis-Clark on a winning note after earning a 2-0 record in 15.2 innings pitched. He appeared in six games for the Warriors, who play in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Frontier Conference, and struck out 14 before this year’s season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.