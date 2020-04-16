Flashback: Rabauliman throws no-hitter

By
|
Posted on Apr 17 2020
Share

Jeremy Rabauliman pitches for the Lewis-Clark State College in one of their games in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Frontier Conference early this year in Phoenix. (Lewis-Clark State College)

A decade ago, on April 17, Jeremy Rabauliman threw the first and only no-hitter in the Junior League division in the Saipan Little League Baseball to power the Patriots to a 17-2 victory over the Ol’Aces at the Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios Ballfield.

In this April 17, 2010 file photo, Patriots pitcher Jeremy Rabauliman, right, poses with catcher Henry Rabauliman, following the former’s no-hitter against the Ol’Aces during their game in the Junior League division of the Saipan Little League Baseball at the Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios Ballfield. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Rabauliman pitched in four and a half innings, struck out 10 batters, and walked only two in a nearly flawless performance on the mound (he committed just one error). The Pats pitching ace also went 2-for-4 at bat, blasting a double in the second and a solo homer in the third.

Rabauliman and company went on to top the Junior League in the 2010 season for a succesful title defense for the Patriots. Rabauliman then made it to the CNMI Junior All-Star Team that competed in the Asia Pacific Regional Tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. He was also part of the Asia-Pacific All-Star that played in the World Series in Taylor, Michigan in 2009 and pitched for the CNMI National Team that won the silver medal in the 2010 Micronesian Games in Palau.

The three-time CNMI all-star then left Saipan for Washington for his high school education, but continued to play baseball.

Rabauliman played for Kentridge High School where he was named to All-League and All-State twice and was inducted into the Kentridge Sports Hall of Fame. After high school, he suited up for the Lower Columbia College in Portland and lifted the Red Devils (Junior College) to the title win in the Northwest Athletic Conference Baseball in 2015.

The CNMI pride was then recruited by Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho and played for two seasons for the Warriors. Rabauliman, who is majoring in Kinesiology, completed his shortened senior season with Lewis-Clark on a winning note after earning a 2-0 record in 15.2 innings pitched. He appeared in six games for the Warriors, who play in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Frontier Conference, and struck out 14 before this year’s season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Community Briefs - April 10, 2020

Posted On Apr 10 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 17, 2020, 1:13 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 58%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 12
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune