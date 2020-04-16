LTDF invites students to write stories

Share







The Lady Diann Torres Foundation’s 3rd Annual Young Author’s Language in Literacy Writing Competition is calling on all students to have their original stories published.

This is the third year of the program, which invites students to participate in hopes of getting their books published.

To participate, authors must be between 11 and 18 years old, stories must reflect the CNMI’s local culture or practices, and the original story must have a translation in either Chamorro, Carolinian, or both languages.

In addition, the foundation was approved a grant from the NMI Humanities Council and they have the opportunity to at least publish two or more books than they normally do.

Cielo Long, who is from Tinian Junior Senior High School and earlier won a chance to have her story published, said she was truly amazed that she got an opportunity to share her writing passion.

“Thanks to the Lady Diann Torres Foundation, I was a part of events and donated my book to various libraries as well as local families,” she said

Long would like to encourage future young writers to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.

“Express yourself through writing, and expand your potential. I would have never thought that something as simple as a short story contest would greatly impact my capabilities as a writer,” she added.

Submission deadline will be on May 15, 2020

For further questions, call the foundation at (670) 287-1949. (Chevy Alipio)