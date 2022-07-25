FLOAT PRIZE WINNERS

Representatives of the Department of Public Works, one of the four groups that tied for second place in the best float competition of the 2022 Liberation Day parade last July 4, receive their monetary prize at the award presentation last July 18, 2022, at the Saipan Mayor’s Office in Susupe. (Photos by CHRYSTAL MARINO)
Representatives of the Department of Commerce, one of the four groups that tied for second place in best float competition of the 2022 Liberation Day parade, receive their monetary prize at the award presentation last July 18, 2022, at the Saipan Mayor’s Office in Susupe.
As one of the two groups that placed third for best float in the 2022 Liberation Day parade, Triple J representatives receive their monetary prize at the award presentation last July 18, 2022, at the Saipan Mayor’s Office in Susupe.
As one of the two groups that placed third for best float in the 2022 Liberation Day parade, Marianas Variety representatives receive their monetary prize at the award presentation last July 18, 2022, at the Saipan Mayor’s Office in Susupe.
Kirida-Highlands Lawn Care, which won fourth place in the best float competition of the 2022 Liberation Day parade, accept the monetary prize at an award presentation last July 18, 2022, at the Saipan Mayor’s Office in Susupe.
The Office of the Governor, which won fifth place in the best float competition of the 2022 Liberation Day parade, accept their monetary prize at an award presentation last July 18, 2022, at the Saipan Mayor’s Office in Susupe.
The 180 Productions, which won sixth place in the best float competition of the 2022 Liberation Day parade, accept their monetary prize at an award presentation last July 18, 2022, at the Saipan Mayor’s Office in Susupe.
