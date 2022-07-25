LDS breaks ground on new meetinghouse in Romanum

Share











The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broke ground on what will be a new meetinghouse on Romanum Island in the Chuuk Lagoon last July 2, 2022, for the church’s Romanum Branch, which was established in 1984.

Branch president Siramino Walter led the groundbreaking ceremony. The opening song was followed by the invocation given by Kanta Kuss, 2nd counselor. Remarks were presented by Tarsisio Walter. District president Gacayan offered the dedicatory prayer. The program concluded with a closing song and a benediction by Joel Joseph.

Church leaders, members, and friends were in attendance. Invited guests in the community included Titakus Ran (acting principal Romanum), Kachichuru Ranu (traditional chief Romanum), Misael Emmis (associate judge Romanum), Rey Carlos Jr. (Engineer Plec Construction), Mari Grace Lunabotan (Accountant Plec Construction), Jhonny Walter (Speaker municipal Romanum), and Fanantin Conrad (president Saint Joseph Parish Romanum). Wearing orange vests and hard-hats, they took shovels in hand to break ground.

Romanum Island, one of the outer islands of Chuuk, is located about 630 miles southeast of Guam. Construction on the new meetinghouse is expected to be completed in July 2023.

Chuuk is renowned as one of the four “Meccas” of wreck diving. In 1944 the U.S. Navy conducted Operation Hailstone, the largest surface bombing campaign in history, wiping out a Japanese fleet stationed at the island. (PR)