Kilili: CHCC will be getting $2.32M for Rota dialysis, tech upgrades, facility upgrades

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) said over the weekend that the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. is receiving $2.32 million in federal funding for Rota peritoneal dialysis expansion, health information technology upgrades, and facility improvement.

Sablan stated in his e-kilili newsletter that the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the funding availability last Wednesday.

Of the three projects, the peritoneal dialysis expansion on Rota and health information technology upgrades are included in Sablan’s fiscal year 2022 earmarks for Marianas community projects.

The delegate said the $391,500 grant for Rota peritoneal dialysis expansion will be used to purchase computers and related equipment to support dialysis treatment programs and fund facility improvements to CHCC’s clinic on Rota.

He said the $980,639 grant for health information technology will be used to upgrade CHCC’s existing public announcement and phone systems, internet connectivity, and alarm systems.

Sablan said the $953,000 grant for facility improvement will be used to renovate and upgrade all 86 inpatient rooms at the Commonwealth Health Center. Of the 86 rooms, 16 will be converted to airborne infection isolation rooms that meet the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Sablan said the funding will also be used to purchase new furniture and add space in staff break areas to allow for social distancing.

The delegate said these three projects, worth a total of $2,325,139, will improve access to health care in the Marianas by reducing the number of off-island referrals, improving continuity of care, and renovating hospital facilities.