Flood watch in effect on Rota

A flood watch remains in effect in Guam and Rota through Friday afternoon.

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through this Friday afternoon.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into Friday. Heavy downpours are expected, which could lead to flash flooding.

Rota residents are advised to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. (PR)