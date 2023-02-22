Share











This is Fluffy! She’s a 2-year-old small/medium-sized female dog with a short tail and long, fluffy coat, hence her name. Her beautiful fur is multiple shades of brown. She has unique coloring and a sweet personality. She is always wagging her short, stumpy tail and just wants to be taken home to be loved and played with.

She is available for adoption at the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido. Dogs adopted there come with vaccination and discounted flea and tick medicine. The registration fee is $30 per dog. There are many friendly dogs and puppies waiting to find their forever home so come check them out!

Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact them at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS).

Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, co-founder of the Boonie Flight Project of Guam, in collaboration with the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!