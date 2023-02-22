COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 23, 2023

Share











Superior Court to draw prospective jurors

Pursuant to 7 CMC § 3106, notice is hereby given that the Clerk of the Superior Court will be publicly drawing prospective jurors for Panels 23AS, 23BS, 23CS, 23DS, 23ES, 23FS, 23GS, 23HS, 23IS, 23JS, 23KS, 23LS, 23MS, 23NS, 23OS, 23PS, 23QS, 23RS, 23SS, 23TS, 23US, 23VS, 23WS, 23XS, 23YS, and 23ZS on March 3, 2023, at 10am before Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho in Courtroom 220A of the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Superior Court. (PR)

Scheduled power service interruption on Feb. 27

There will be a power service interruption on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Kagman III.

– Time: 1pm to 5pm

– Area affected: Kagman 3 (Phase 1, 2, 4, and partial area of Phase 3) Kagman Community Center, Kagman Fire Station, Kagman Elementary School, Chacha Ocean View Middle School, and Kagman High Schoo 1.

– Purpose: To replace 3 burnt primary power poles along Gaogao Drive, and to replace a rotted wood power pole to concrete pole along Alageta Drive

– Water well(s) affected: KG-13, KG-14, K16, KG-21, KG-22 and KG-23. Water service to Kagman may be affected based on tank level.

– Wastewater facility affected: None

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)

Kagman cluster of schools PTSA meeting

This is to inform all parents, guardians, and the community that the Kagman cluster of schools (Kagman Elementary School, Chacha Ocean View Middle School, and Kagman High School) will be having a PTSA meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 5:30pm, at the Chacha Ocean View Middle School cafeteria. We are encouraging all parents and guardians to attend this meeting. Call the schools at 237-3150, 237-3165, or 664-3781 if you have any questions or concerns. (PR)