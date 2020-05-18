Mass testing on Rota, Tinian starts

By
|
Posted on May 19 2020
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force brought the community-based testing initiative for COVID-19 on Rota and Tinian yesterday.

Additionally, the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services will be assisting CHCC and the COVID-19 Task Force in this endeavor.

The drive-thru testing on Tinian will be held at the Tinian Health Center. On Rota, it will either be at the Benjamin T. Manglona International Airport or Rota Health Center.

According to Esther Muña, CHCC chief executive officer, she trusts her team on Rota and Tinian to do a great job and be able to ship their collection of specimens back to the Commonwealth Health Center laboratory within a day or two.

Any individual who wants to get tested can register at http://governor.gov.mp/covid-19/testing/.

Those who wish to get tested but have no access to the internet can call the CHCC COVID-19 Info line at (670) 285-1352/1542/1672/1854 between 7:30am and 8am. You must provide a valid phone number to schedule an appointment and to receive your test results.

It is important to note that the testing is only for those who wish to be tested and is not mandatory. This means testing is available for anyone who wants to be tested. Anyone who wants to be tested must have a photo ID, for CHCC to know and ensure that “this is you, and you want to be tested,” Muña said. The ID does not have to be current, and can even be expired.

Testing process

Much like the community-based testing on Saipan, the drive-thru testing will be limited to up to four individuals in a car.

This is because the CHCC staff that will be administering the test is dealing with bodily fluids so that the those in the right, front and back, will be tested, Muña said. Each individual must wear a mask and stay in the vehicle throughout the process, and each individual must have to sit next to a window that can roll down. Individuals who don’t have an ID will not be tested.

As for results, Muña said that its release will depend on how many specimens CHCC can get.

“The…way [the system is set right now] is it can do about 96 [specimens]. We do a run about four times, which results to about less than 400 a day. The viability of specimens can last a few days,” she said in an earlier interview.

Since there is a high volume of testing that’s going on right now, people should allow at least 72 hours after their appointment to call about their results.

While waiting for your test results, it’s highly advised to keep up with social distancing and proper hygiene.

Donation from Taiwan

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios received a donation of 100,000 surgical masks from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan). These supplies have been turned over to CNMI Homeland Security & Emergency Management for distribution.

As part of its “Taiwan can help, health for all” humanitarian assistance, the CNMI was among several United States jurisdictions to receive this donation to support ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.

To date, the CNMI has 21 cases, with seven active cases, 12 recoveries, and two deaths.

COVID-19 in Guam

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested four individuals for COVID-19 last May 16, with zero results.

To date, there have been 154 positive cases in Guam, with five deaths and 126 released from isolation.

According to the Joint Information Center in Guam, cases are released from isolation under the following conditions: resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms and negative results from two consecutive respiratory specimens collected at least 24 hours apart.

Cases that test positive for COVID-19 through follow-up testing return to active isolation. All remaining cases are in isolation.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 19, 2020, 1:35 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 61%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:40 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune