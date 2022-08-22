Former Ukrainian citizen, 37 others are naturalized

Share











The U.S. District Court for the NMI swore in 38 new U.S. citizens in a back-to-back naturalization ceremony yesterday, including one who is a former Ukrainian citizen who, despite the Russian attacks, remains optimistic that his beloved Ukraine will prevail.

Oleksandr Galadzhii was the sole Ukrainian national to be sworn in by District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona yesterday morning as part of the first batch of naturalized citizen. He was joined by Mark Anthony Tesero, Maria Luz Bocago Lingal, Demy Villaganas Carpio, Reynaldo Salas Darag, Nenita Velasquez Delos Santos, Jeffry Manarang Fernandez, Juanita Ebba Kaijo, Wilfredo Manlutac Lagason, Ma. Ronita Angeles Mallari, Juvy Balagot Martinez, Eduardo Binag Olarte, Elmer Evangelist Pineda, Teresa Tellei Pineda, Jina Ong Sablan, Kyung Ran Seo, Danielle Youn Jung Su, Lorna Nieves Tereyama, and losefatu Tuigamala.

Yesterday’s second ceremony included Gabriel Agbayani Alcaraz, Nena Laparejo Babauta, Cina Boan Bacani, Agripino Soriano Buniag,Teofilo Labarda Dalimocon, Imelda Riola Deleon, Nazmul Hoque, Chin Shan Hsieh, Elizabeth Mesa Licup, Francisca Barriga Pinaula, Orlando Olalia Pineda, Mihir Rashmi Rout, Joice Santos Sablan, Mustafa Fakhruddin Shakir, Nazario Alido Sumagpang, Tatiana Tsoi, Lolita De Castro Turlao, Francisco Abalo Villamin Jr., and Mary Joy Alcuran Yebra.

In an interview with Galadzhii, who is self-employed and works in the pharmaceutical business, he said that naturalization has been his dream and goal for the longest time and he couldn’t be happier now that it has finally come true.

“I’ve been [on] Saipan for four years. I started my petition here. This is so important for me because I’ve wanted to become a U.S citizen for more than 10 years. This is probably one of the happiest days for me,” he said.

As a new citizen, Galadzhii said his first task is to register to vote as responsible citizens should.

“I am going to register to vote here for sure. We don’t plan to move away from Saipan anytime soon. Aside from the fact that we love the island and that our daughter goes to school here, because of the situation that the world is in right now, being pretty unstable, we intend to live here,” he said.

Galadzhii also extended his thanks to all those whose hearts are with his mother country, Ukraine.

“As far as Ukraine, they are in a terrible position right now. I hope the war will end soon and that Ukraine will win. As a Ukrainian, I thank the United States for doing what they can for Ukraine. I thank all the people who have, and who continue to suffer for Ukraine. I am confident that Ukraine will come out the victor in this war thanks to the support of countries like the United States,” Galadzhii said.