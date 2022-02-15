Free coffee at Island Café & Restaurant for early risers

Island Cafe & Restaurant is open Monday to Sunday and welcomes private functions for any occasion. (Bea Cabrera)

Island Café & Restaurant along Middle Road in Garapan is giving away free coffee until the end of February to anyone who will visit the café before 10:30am, as a way to thank customers a year after their opening.

Kyung Hee Park said there have been many improvements at the café since then. “We have worked hard to improve customer service and I can truly say that we provide fast service without compromising the quality of our food items. Part of our development plans is that I would like the community think that we are not just a food place but also a venue for family, friends and officemates to have a good time, share the joy in their daily lives, and have good memories after they leave the restaurant,” she said.

“We plan to maintain the current food items on the menu. It’s a simple menu, but I want to try harder to maintain the best quality. I want to pursue the best and unchanged quality in portion and taste that our customers love,” she added.

Park and her husband have been doing business on Saipan for quite a while now but Island Café & Restaurant is their first food business venture. There were some difficulties at the start, Park said, but they were able to get over them. “At first, it was awkward. …The unfamiliar language and culture was a bit of a hurdle because it was our first business aimed at locals. As we went along and focused on providing food and service that appeal to the taste of the community, I became friends with many customers who I now treat as family.” She said.

Island Cafe & Restaurant is a favorite place for family, friends, students, and business people to meet.  The clean and spacious atmosphere is always inviting. (be a Cabrera)

“Appearance, culture, and language may be different, but the relationships I built with customers that are now family and friends cannot be determined by value. I am happy that all our hard work and effort show and the customers appreciate it,” she added.

If you are craving for breakfast meals, Korean, Japanese and Filipino dishes, pasta dishes, Island Café and Restaurant has it all, making it a one-stop restaurant. “When customers ask for our beef bulgogi, carbonara, fried chicken, bibimbap or crispy pata and say this is the best on Saipan, it is the most rewarding feeling. …We want to be known as a family restaurant and based on what we hear from our customers, we have become that,” Park said.

“Island Cafe & Restaurant will maintain an atmosphere that is comfortable and clean. Aside from the space at the restaurant, we have private rooms for people who wants privacy or have celebrations of their own like anniversaries, baptisms, and business meetings,” Park said.

Island Café and Restaurant is open from 8am to 9:30pm Monday to Friday and 7:30am to 9:30pm Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call (670) 233-0190 and (670) 483-8825.

Bea Cabrera | Correspondent
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

