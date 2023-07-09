Free NMC info session on July 12

Share











Community members who want to advance their careers and expand their educational pursuits are invited to attend Northern Marianas College’s free info session on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The info session will be held from 5:30pm to 7pm in rooms K1 and K2 at NMC’s As Terlaje campus. The session will cover topics that include financial aid options and admissions.

Participants of the info session will qualify to have their application and placement test fees waived for NMC’s upcoming fall 2023 semester—a savings of about $75. Individuals who are planning to attend are asked to fill out the online registration form: https://bit.ly/3NGXQDf

NMC offers several degree and certificate programs, including a Bachelor of Science in Education (with concentrations in Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Rehabilitation and Human Services, or Special Education), Bachelor of Science in Business Management (with a concentration in Accounting or without a concentration), Associate of Arts in Business, Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration (with emphasis in Accounting, Business Management, or Computer Applications), Associate of Applied Science in Hospitality Management, Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts (with emphasis in Education, Health and Physical Education, Pre-Engineering, Social Work, or without emphasis), Associate of Science in Nursing, Associate of Science in Agriculture, Associate of Science in Natural Resource Management, Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice, and Associate of Science in Fire Science Technology. The certificate programs at NMC include Basic Law Enforcement, Business Management, Computer Applications, Early Childhood Education, Fire Science Technology, Hospitality Operations, Nursing Assistant, and Small Business Management.

NMC’s fall 2023 semester will begin on Aug. 21, 2023. A list of the classes that are offered can be found at www.marianas.edu. For additional information or inquiries, contact the Office of Admissions and Records at 237-6769/70/71/72 or email oar@marianas.edu. (NMC)