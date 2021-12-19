NMI reports 7th COVID-related death

1,212 recoveries; 15 hospitalized
Dec 20 2021

One COVID-19 death was reported last Saturday, 15 are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with one of them on a ventilator, and a total of 258 new positive cases were reported from Dec. 16 to 18.

In a news release last Saturday, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force confirmed on Saturday the CNMI’s seventh COVID-19-related death, an unvaccinated patient who passed this month.

As of Dec. 17, CHCC reported that there are 15 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19: nine unvaccinated, six vaccinated, one on a ventilator, and three patients had been discharged.

As of Dec. 17, CHCC also reported that there have been 1,212 recoveries made, 868 active cases, and four COVID-19-related deaths since Oct. 28.

In separate news releases from Dec. 16 to 18, CHCC reported 88, 116, and 54 new positive cases.

CHCC confirmed 88 cases on Dec. 15. Of these cases, 63 were found through contact tracing and 25 through community testing. CHCC confirmed 116 cases on Dec. 16. Of these cases, 71 were found through contact tracing, 34 through community testing, and 11 through travel testing. CHCC confirmed 54 cases on Dec. 17, all 54 being found through community testing. The vaccination statuses of the new cases were pending verification, said CHCC.

For vaccination efforts, CHCC reported a total of 797 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on Dec. 18, bringing the CNMI’s vaccination rate to 91.3%. Registering for COVID-19 vaccines can be done at www.vaccinatecnmi.com.

For testing efforts, CHCC reported that a total of 417 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Dec. 17, comprising travel and surveillance testing but not including testing numbers from the Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services’ antigen COVID-19 testing. Registering for community-based testing can be done at https://covidtesting.chcc.health/.

