FSM schedules repatriation flights

Share











PALIKIR, Pohnpei—The COVID-19 Task Force of the Federated States of Micronesia announced yesterday the intended dates for regularly scheduled repatriation flights for the month of May.

For the state of Yap, it is the intention of the FSM and Yap State Task Forces to implement a repatriation flight from Guam to Yap on May 11.

For the state of Chuuk, it is the intention of the FSM and Chuuk State Task Forces to implement repatriation flights from Guam to Chuuk on May 11 and May 30.

For the state of Pohnpei, it is the intention of the FSM and Pohnpei State Task Forces to implement repatriation flights from Guam to Pohnpei on May 14 and May 25.

For the state of Kosrae, it is the intention of the FSM and Kosrae State Task Forces to implement repatriation flights from Guam to Kosrae on May 9 and May 23.

As of May 1, 2022, FSM communities remain COVID-19 free. There is one case of COVID- 19 in Pohnpei, which was identified and isolated during the recent repatriation flight. There are five cases of COVID-19 in Kosrae, which were similarly identified and isolated during its recent repatriation flight. It remains the intention of FSM President David W. Panuelo to open the nation’s borders during the month of August, with returning persons to only require evidence of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and testing negative against it.

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and extremely effective at preventing severe disease and death. There are enough vaccines in the FSM for every citizen and resident. Panuelo received his second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 29, 2022. (PR)