Park, Kang top low gross of Chamber golf

Joung Hoon Park and Sang Ho Kang topped the low gross division of the 2022 Saipan Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament last Saturday at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort.

Park and Kang shot an 11-under per 61 in the two-person scramble format. The duo fired a 6-under 30 in the first nine holes spiked with birdies in holes No. 1, 2, 5, 8, and 9. They were off one in hole in the last nine with a 5-under 31 with birdies in No. 12, 14, 16, and 18.

Timothy Hubert and Stussy Shiroma were one shot back of the winning pair with their 10-under 62 to settle for second place. They started out slow with a 3-under 33 in the front nine before making a searing comeback with a 7-under 29 in the back nine. In all, Hubert and Shiroma had eight birdies and a double birdie in hole No. 16.

The father-and-son tandem of Joe “Kamikaze” and Xerxes Camacho completed the Top 3 with a 9-under 63. They started with a 4-under 32 in the first nine holes with birdies on holes No. 3 and 9 and a double birdie on hole No. 5. They improved a bit in the latter holes with a 5-under 31, including birdies in holes No. 11, 13, and 18 plus another double birdie in hole No. 16.



The win was worth $800 for Park and Kang, while Hubert and Shiroma received $650. The Camachos pocketed $500.

In the black jack double peoria division, Amier Younis and Dominic Kieffer beat all comers with a net score of 68.80. They were followed by the net 70 of Chris Groves and Matt Deets, while third place went to Zhi Yun Li and Feng Chun Jin with their 70.20. The Top 3 winners of the double peoria division went home with the same cash prizes as the low gross winners.

In the optional play, Hubert got the aggressive drive on No. 12. Joseph Muña won the closest to the pin on hole No. 3 when his ball landed 8 inches from the cup. Shiroma was without peer in hole No. 12 with an approach shot a mere 4 feet and 5 ½ inches from the flag, while Garrett Christley took the victory on hole No. 17 when his be-dimpled ball came 2 feet and 8 inches of the hole.