Garapan rolls past Kagman in women’s hoops 

Posted on Nov 11 2022

Garapan’s Quina Flores scores on a fastbreak layup against Kagman in their women’s division game in the 2022 Marianas Village Pride Basketball League last Sunday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai. (MARK RABAGO)

Garapan got the better of Kagman, 40-35, in the women’s division of the 2022 Marianas Village Pride Basketball League last Sunday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai.

With Marlene Lumabi doing her best Michael Jordan impersonation, Garapan took control of the game in the first half and led 22-15.

Kagman, however, made a game of it in the second half with Kaia Travilla finding her stride. But Garapan got clutch shots from Lumabi, Madelyn Alegre, and Mikayla Lopez down the stretch to eke out the 5-point win.

Garapan, which leveled its win-loss record to 1-1, was paced by the 12 points of A.J. Garon, while Kagman, which is also now at 1-1, was led by the game-high 12 points of Travilla.

In the first game, Tanapag improved to 2-1 following its 35-28 victory over Oleai in the boys 13 division.

Derek Tenorio was the highpoint man for Tanapag with 8 points, while Louis Rectitud backed him up with 7 of his own. Peyton Basa was unstoppable in the loss, scoring 17 points to the now 1-1 Oleai squad. 

In the third and last game of the weekend, Koblerville won its second straight game after it beat Dandan, 46-39.

After four 2s across the scoreboard at the end of the first half, Koblerville dealt Dandan its second consecutive loss with a fiery second-half performance led by Airson Atan, who went on to pace the team with 18 points.

Aiden Suba nearly matched Atan point-for-point to finish with 15 markers to lead Dandan.

First Game
Tanapag 35 – Tenorio 8, Rectitud 7, Ansus 5, Tibayan 4, Lucero 3, Garcia 3, Sabino 3, Esdrelon 2.

Oleai 28 – Basa 17, T. Joab 5, D. Joab 4, Saures 2.

Scoring by halves: 18-15, 35-28.

Second Game
Garapan 40 – Garon 11, Lumabi 7, Lopez 6,  Mi. Lopez 7, Ma. Lopez 6, Alegre 3, Villagomez 2, Kautz 2, Flores 2.

Kagman 35 – Travilla 12, Mendoza 9, Kautz 4, Mendiola 3, Younis 3, Ramon 2.

Scoring by halves: 22-15, 40-35.

Third Game
Koblerville 46 – Atan 18, Mateo 8, Fiden 6, Basa 6, Lucas 4, Igisomar 3.

Dandan 39 – Suba 15, Laquian 12, Escalada 7, David 3, Balingasay 1, Montano 1.

Scoring by halves: 22-22, 46-39.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

