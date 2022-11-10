Villagomez, 4 other lawmakers grateful after election

Share











House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) attributes his re-election win in the just-concluded general election to voters continuing their trust in him and for that he is grateful.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank the people in the CNMI, most especially Precinct 3, for the continued support and their vote of confidence in giving me this opportunity to serve them for a seventh term,” Villagomez said.

The speaker received 1,945 votes, just two votes shy from Precinct 3 top vote getter Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan), based on the Commonwealth Election Commission’s unofficial tabulation results.

Villagomez thanked his family, committee-to-elect, and all those that supported him throughout the election.

He said he is looking forward to continue working with other lawmakers and incoming House members for a better CNMI.

As to the possibility of him serving as speaker again in the upcoming Legislature, Villagomez only stated, “We shall see.”

Aside from Villagomez, Attao, Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan), Rep. Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan), and Rep. Denita K. Yangetmai (D-Saipan) also shared yesterday how grateful they are for the success of their election bids.

Villagomez, Attao, Magofna, and Yangetmai were among government officials and many dignitaries who attended the Garapan Revitalization Project groundbreaking ceremony yesterday morning at the Paseo De Marianas.

Based on CEC’s unofficial tabulation results, the incoming House will be composed of 13 independents, four Democrats, and three Republicans.

Attao said it doesn’t matter what number of votes they get in the election as there are six seats and that they’re just fortunate for the voters of Precinct 3.

“We extend our appreciation to everybody that came out to vote and to the people of Precinct 3. I would like to thank you…very much for your continued support and vote of confidence,” Attao said.

Demapan said the election results are now out and they respect the will of the people.

“For me personally, it’s been a tremendous privilege to serve the people for three terms in the House of Representatives,” Demapan said.

The lawmaker ran for a seat in the Saipan senatorial race, but came short, based on the CEC’s unofficial tabulation results.

Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) was the top vote getter in the Saipan Senate race after getting 5,743 votes, while Rep. Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan) took the second seat after receiving 5,200 votes.

Demapan said they got a lot of things done so he is hoping the community appreciates the work.

“I look forward to the future. I want to thank the people in the community who have stood by me during my political career. We don’t know what lies ahead,” Demapan said.

He said he will always be grateful for the community’s support in his campaign and in his years of service to help make good things happen for the CNMI.

“Right now I’m [going to] finish out this term and explore what options are there, but I’m also looking forward to spending a lot of time with my family,” Demapan said.

Magofna said that, based on the CEC’s unofficial tabulation results, she is just grateful to people for once again giving her the opportunity and putting their trust and vote of confidence in her.

“If I do get certified, I will do my absolute best to serve the people,” Magofna said.

Yangetmai said that she is really happy and would like to thank her Precinct 3 constituents for electing her in again to serve them. “I will do my best to finish my project,” said Yangetmai, who landed fourth place in the Precinct 3 House race, based on the CEC’s unofficial tabulation results. Precinct 3 has six available House seats.