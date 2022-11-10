Villagomez, 4 other lawmakers grateful after election

By
|
Posted on Nov 11 2022
Share

Edmund S. Villagomez, Corina L. Magofna, Denita Yangetmai, Angel A. Demapan and Blas Jonathan T. Attao

House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) attributes his re-election win in the just-concluded general election to voters continuing their trust in him and for that he is grateful.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank the people in the CNMI, most especially Precinct 3, for the continued support and their vote of confidence in giving me this opportunity to serve them for a seventh term,” Villagomez said.

The speaker received 1,945 votes, just two votes shy from Precinct 3 top vote getter Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan), based on the Commonwealth Election Commission’s unofficial tabulation results.

Villagomez thanked his family, committee-to-elect, and all those that supported him throughout the election.

He said he is looking forward to continue working with other lawmakers and incoming House members for a better CNMI.

As to the possibility of him serving as speaker again in the upcoming Legislature, Villagomez only stated, “We shall see.”

Aside from Villagomez, Attao, Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan), Rep. Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan), and Rep. Denita K. Yangetmai (D-Saipan) also shared yesterday how grateful they are for the success of their election bids.

Villagomez, Attao, Magofna, and Yangetmai were among government officials and many dignitaries who attended the Garapan Revitalization Project groundbreaking ceremony yesterday morning at the Paseo De Marianas.

Based on CEC’s unofficial tabulation results, the incoming House will be composed of 13 independents, four Democrats, and three Republicans.

Attao said it doesn’t matter what number of votes they get in the election as there are six seats and that they’re just fortunate for the voters of Precinct 3.

“We extend our appreciation to everybody that came out to vote and to the people of Precinct 3. I would like to thank you…very much for your continued support and vote of confidence,” Attao said.

Demapan said the election results are now out and they respect the will of the people.

“For me personally, it’s been a tremendous privilege to serve the people for three terms in the House of Representatives,” Demapan said.

The lawmaker ran for a seat in the Saipan senatorial race, but came short, based on the CEC’s unofficial tabulation results.

Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) was the top vote getter in the Saipan Senate race after getting 5,743 votes, while Rep. Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan) took the second seat after receiving 5,200 votes.

Demapan said they got a lot of things done so he is hoping the community appreciates the work.

“I look forward to the future. I want to thank the people in the community who have stood by me during my political career. We don’t know what lies ahead,” Demapan said.

He said he will always be grateful for the community’s support in his campaign and in his years of service to help make good things happen for the CNMI.

“Right now I’m [going to] finish out this term and explore what options are there, but I’m also looking forward to spending a lot of time with my family,” Demapan said.

Magofna said that, based on the CEC’s unofficial tabulation results, she is just grateful to people for once again giving her the opportunity and putting their trust and vote of confidence in her.

“If I do get certified, I will do my absolute best to serve the people,” Magofna said.

Yangetmai said that she is really happy and would like to thank her Precinct 3 constituents for electing her in again to serve them. “I will do my best to finish my project,” said Yangetmai, who landed fourth place in the Precinct 3 House race, based on the CEC’s unofficial tabulation results. Precinct 3 has six available House seats.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How or when do you plan to vote in the CNMI’s general election this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 2, 2022

Posted On Nov 02 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

November 11, 2022, 11:32 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:17 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune