Gas prices down 10 cents

By
|
Posted on May 04 2023
The downward trend in fuel prices continues, with the CNMI seeing yet another 10-cent rollback in gas prices early yesterday morning.

Mobil Oil Marianas rolled back its fuel prices early yesterday morning, for the second time in less than a month. Shell Marianas is expected to follow suit today.

Mobil now charges $5.21 per gallon of Extra fuel from $5.31. Mobil’s Supreme Fuel also went down from $5.76 to $5.66 per gallon while diesel went from $5.58 per gallon to $5.43.

Before this, local oil companies implemented a 10-cent decrease in fuel prices last April 24, from $5.41 per gallon of regular fuel to $5.31.

Local motorists seemed neutral about the new rollback.

“It’s 10 cents. It’s good, but not that great,” said a 45-year-old male.

A 28-year-old motorist jokingly said she would save her amazement for when fuel rolls back by a dollar.

“I would be more amazed by a $1 rollback. But 10 cents is OK,” she said.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old female motorist was ecstatic.

“I’m so thankful I didn’t gas up this week. I’m definitely going to fill my tank up today. That 10 cents adds up when you have a V6,” she said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
