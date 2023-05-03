SCC delegation to lobby for touchback delay

By
|
Posted on May 04 2023

Tag:
Share

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is sending a delegation to Washington, D.C. before the end of the month to support Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan’s (D-MP) bill to delay by three years the “touchback provision” of the Northern Marianas Islands U.S. Workforce Act (Public Law 115-218).

The delegation will be spearheaded by Chamber president Joe C. Guerrero and director Alex Sablan.

“We’re going to express the concerns that we have about the touchback provision and why there is a need from a commerce standpoint and not from an immigration standpoint [to delay the implementation of the touchback provision],” said Sablan during yesterday’s monthly Chamber meeting at Hyatt Regency Saipan.

He added that like what Delegate Sablan said in previous meetings with the Chamber, there is some pushback on his H.R. 1420 in the U.S. Congress, which is why the Chamber needs to once again “explain and educate members of Congress as to why this is impactful and why we need to get it done.”

H.R. 1420 seeks to modify the requirement for foreign workers in the CNMI—called Commonwealth-Only Transitional Workers (CW-1)—to exit the CNMI while the third renewal of their work visa is being processed.

“We’re hopeful that in a perfect world when we do this trip, [Delegate] Kilili is able to get this on the floor and that nobody has any objections and it passes without objection on the House and Senate floors,” Alex Sablan said.

At its core, Alex Sablan said the bill to delay the touchback provision is not an immigration bill—as critics of the legislation portray it.

“Interestingly enough, none of our immigration bills have been immigration bills. Most have been a product of usually territorial omnibus legislation. There are a couple of bills that are coming into play and we’re hoping to tuck into that and basically it passes through that process,” Alex Sablan said.

From left, Saipan Chamber of Commerce director Josh Wise, Chamber president Joe C. Guerrero, Chamber director Ron Smith, Society for Human Resource Management-NMI Chapter adviser Frank Ada, economist Matt Deleon Guerrero, and Chamber director Alex Sablan during yesterday’s Chamber meeting at Hyatt Regency Saipan. (MARK RABAGO)

When asked by Chamber member Eden Ordas as to when, if ever, the bill to delay will be passed, Alex Sablan said, “That’s the $64-million question.”

“I don’t have an answer for you, but hopefully before the summertime. But as I mentioned, timing is of the essence. It is crunch time here. Because we are in a renewal timeline.”

Triple J vice president Mike Sablan also advised the Chamber that if they do send a delegation to the country’s capital, it should include members of the administration of Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang. Alex Sablan assured that indeed it will.

“This is going to be a coordinated effort. The hope is that we will get our working group together and there will be other individuals accompanying us as we’ve done in the past. We had members of the Cabinet and even the governor helped us open up doors in the past. This is how we have been able to accomplish this in the past. And yes, it’s always been a coordinated effort,” Alex Sablan said.

He added that they already have a tentative meeting with Delegate Sablan early on in the trip. “I’m hopeful that sets the timeline of cooperation that we will have in D.C, while we’re there.”

The Chamber also invited other members to join the trip, emphasizing that it’s a voluntary endeavor and those joining will have to pay for their own trip.

“I think a show of force is always a good effort. The conversation usually goes roundtable. Everybody has a message to provide about the impact [the touchback] will have in the community and their individual businesses and whatnot and it’s usually good for getting the information across,” he said.

The Chamber yesterday deviated from its usual agenda, opting instead to have a discussion centered on “Navigating Current Issues in Commonwealth Business.”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

SCC general membership meeting on Wed.

Posted On May 01 2023
, By
Community
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023
, By
0

SCC sets April general membership meeting

Posted On Mar 24 2023
, By
webinar
0

SCC webinar focuses on empowering women

Posted On Mar 22 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the idea of elected members of the Public Utilities Commission that will regulate all utility agencies in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 4, 2023, 1:11 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 13
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune