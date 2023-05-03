SCC delegation to lobby for touchback delay

Share











The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is sending a delegation to Washington, D.C. before the end of the month to support Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan’s (D-MP) bill to delay by three years the “touchback provision” of the Northern Marianas Islands U.S. Workforce Act (Public Law 115-218).

The delegation will be spearheaded by Chamber president Joe C. Guerrero and director Alex Sablan.

“We’re going to express the concerns that we have about the touchback provision and why there is a need from a commerce standpoint and not from an immigration standpoint [to delay the implementation of the touchback provision],” said Sablan during yesterday’s monthly Chamber meeting at Hyatt Regency Saipan.

He added that like what Delegate Sablan said in previous meetings with the Chamber, there is some pushback on his H.R. 1420 in the U.S. Congress, which is why the Chamber needs to once again “explain and educate members of Congress as to why this is impactful and why we need to get it done.”

H.R. 1420 seeks to modify the requirement for foreign workers in the CNMI—called Commonwealth-Only Transitional Workers (CW-1)—to exit the CNMI while the third renewal of their work visa is being processed.

“We’re hopeful that in a perfect world when we do this trip, [Delegate] Kilili is able to get this on the floor and that nobody has any objections and it passes without objection on the House and Senate floors,” Alex Sablan said.

At its core, Alex Sablan said the bill to delay the touchback provision is not an immigration bill—as critics of the legislation portray it.

“Interestingly enough, none of our immigration bills have been immigration bills. Most have been a product of usually territorial omnibus legislation. There are a couple of bills that are coming into play and we’re hoping to tuck into that and basically it passes through that process,” Alex Sablan said.

When asked by Chamber member Eden Ordas as to when, if ever, the bill to delay will be passed, Alex Sablan said, “That’s the $64-million question.”

“I don’t have an answer for you, but hopefully before the summertime. But as I mentioned, timing is of the essence. It is crunch time here. Because we are in a renewal timeline.”

Triple J vice president Mike Sablan also advised the Chamber that if they do send a delegation to the country’s capital, it should include members of the administration of Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang. Alex Sablan assured that indeed it will.

“This is going to be a coordinated effort. The hope is that we will get our working group together and there will be other individuals accompanying us as we’ve done in the past. We had members of the Cabinet and even the governor helped us open up doors in the past. This is how we have been able to accomplish this in the past. And yes, it’s always been a coordinated effort,” Alex Sablan said.

He added that they already have a tentative meeting with Delegate Sablan early on in the trip. “I’m hopeful that sets the timeline of cooperation that we will have in D.C, while we’re there.”

The Chamber also invited other members to join the trip, emphasizing that it’s a voluntary endeavor and those joining will have to pay for their own trip.

“I think a show of force is always a good effort. The conversation usually goes roundtable. Everybody has a message to provide about the impact [the touchback] will have in the community and their individual businesses and whatnot and it’s usually good for getting the information across,” he said.

The Chamber yesterday deviated from its usual agenda, opting instead to have a discussion centered on “Navigating Current Issues in Commonwealth Business.”