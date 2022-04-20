Gas prices up 20 cents again

By
|
Posted on Apr 21 2022
Fuel prices in the CNMI continue to fluctuate, with Mobil Oil Marianas raising its prices by 20 cents yesterday, just a little over a week since the last price rollback. (Kimberly B. Esmores_)

Fuel companies in the CNMI have raised gas prices again by 20 cents, just a little over a week since the last gas price rollback.
Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead early yesterday morning. Shell Marianas is expected to increase fuel prices tomorrow while Rota and Tinian expect to raise its prices soon after.

As of yesterday morning, Mobil now charges $5.96 for a gallon of its Extra fuel, from $5.76. Its Supreme was hiked from $6.21 per gallon to $6.41 while diesel is now $6.78 from $6.48.

Fuel prices in the CNMI have been seesawing between increases and decreases as of late. Prior to the latest increase, the CNMI saw back-to-back price rollbacks after months of steady increases.

Last April 11, fuel companies lowered prices from $5.86 to $5.76 per gallon of regular fuel. Supreme fuel was also reduced from $6.31 a gallon to $6.21.

Before the April 11 rollback, the price of fuel was reduced from $6.01 to $5.86 in the first week of April.

The CNMI saw its first fuel increase of the year back on Jan. 5, when local oil companies raised prices from $4.81 per gallon of regular fuel to $4.96. Following that first increase, the CNMI saw a string of increases with fuel prices reaching an all-time-high back in March at $6.06 per gallon of regular fuel.

After hitting the $6 mark, the CNMI finally saw its first gas rollback in mid-March with oil companies brining regular fuel down to $5.86. The rollback was followed by yet another increase at the end of March with fuel going back up to $6.01.

A few local motorists were shocked to see an increase in fuel prices after fuel had been reduced twice in the span of just weeks.

“I thought gas was only going to continue to be rolled back, or at least remain at $5.76. I didn’t realize fuel was raised yet again until I saw my total at the register,” a 45-year-old motorist said.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old motorist was completely clueless about the price increase until it was mentioned to her.

“I didn’t even notice gas went up again with everything going on within our community. Gas is so expensive everywhere, so I don’t think its new anymore to see fuel increases. I mean it’s unfortunate, don’t get me wrong, but it’s no longer surprising,” she said.

Meanwhile, a college student said fluctuating fuel prices is now the “norm” for the CNMI and the rest of the nation.

“I’m sure we aren’t the only ones experiencing these inconsistent fuel prices. One week its brought down, the next its hiked back up again. This is the new normal. We did lose one of the world’s largest fuel sources due to the international conflict. I think this is how it’s going to be from now on,” he said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
