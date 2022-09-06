Goodridge to host self-publishing secrets workshop

Share











Want to be a writer? Do you have an idea for a book? Have you started a book but just can’t seem to finish? Well, during an interactive three-hour workshop on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, local author, Walt Goodridge, will share step-by-step instructions on how to successfully start and complete your book project, overcome “writer’s block,” find the best and worst times to write, edit, layout and publish independently and even go from idea to sales in 24 hours or less.

“People will always find time for things that matter,” Goodridge explains. “So, if you’re procrastinating, it’s because something about the self-publishing process or payoff is either intimidating or not compelling enough to make it matter to you. This workshop will demystify the process and share from my own experience the profit and potential..and raise your belief level.”

Goodridge is the Jamaican-born, Saipan-based author of over 24 books (including several about the CNMI). His books have been used as texts for university courses, and his ideas have been quoted in books by “Guerrilla Marketing” guru Jay Conrad Levinson, music industry pioneer Chuck D, and other authors.

He’s been featured in Time Magazine, Billboard, Entrepreneur, Wall St. Journal and other publications. He is the recipient of three Governor’s Humanities Awards for (1) Preservation of CNMI History, (2) Research and Publications in the Humanities and as (3) Outstanding Humanities Teacher. He was an honoree by Senate Resolution #15-54 for his accomplishments within the CNMI, and is a local tour guide—achievements that all began with his decision to self-publish.

This unique “Write Like Walt” workshop—his first in-person workshop since the lockdown—will be held on Saturday Sept/ 17, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library’s Video Teleconference Room. Attendees are encouraged to bring their laptops and arrive early (library doors open at 9:30am) for a pre-event Q&A. Admission is $10. Thirty percent of admission proceeds will be donated directly to the library on the day of the event!

Seating is limited, so pre-registration is highly recommended. To register, and to see photos and success stories from past workshops, visit www.saipanwriters.com, email walt@saipanwriters.com or message via facebook.com/saipanwriters. (PR)