United Airlines Direct Flights Return

Japanese visitors receive a warm welcome after disembarking United Airlines’ inaugural flight from Narita, Japan to Saipan at the Saipan International Airport last Friday morning.
United Airlines staff, Commonwealth Ports Authority board members, and members of the CNMI administration pose for a photo after greeting incoming passengers from United Airlines’ inaugural flight from Narita, Japan to Saipan at the Saipan International Airport last Friday morning.
Japanese visitors go through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints following their arrival on Saipan at the Saipan International Airport last Friday morning.
United Airlines staff greet incoming passengers of United’s inaugural flight from Narita, Japan to the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport last Friday morning.
CNMI COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez smiles as he gets off United Airlines’ inaugural flight from Narita, Japan to Saipan at the Saipan International Airport last Friday morning.
Department of Public Safety commissioner Robert Guerrero, left, and Department of Correction commissioner Wally Villagomez, far right, smile as they disembark United Airlines’ inaugural flight from Narita, Japan to Saipan at the Saipan International Airport last Friday morning.
Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
