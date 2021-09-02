GOP’s Grace Sablan Vaiagae files candidacy for special election

By
|
Posted on Sep 03 2021

Tag:
Share

Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae filed her candidacy under the CNMI Republican Party’s banner before the Commonwealth Election Commission in Susupe yesterday afternoon for the special election being held to fill the Precinct 3 seat that became vacant after her brother-in-law, former representative Ivan Alafanso Blanco, passed away last July.

“I just want to serve the constituents of Precinct. 3. I’m just here to serve,” said the 44-year-old Vaiagae in an interview.

Vaiagae was accompanied by her sister, Carmen Blanco, and other family members, friends, and supporters when she filed her nominating petition and candidacy documents. Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres, some Cabinet members, and GOP officials and members came to support her.

When asked why people should vote for her, Vaiagae said she is an indigenous person from Saipan, born and raised here, and has a solid history of community service and a great background in her interactions with people as a counselor. She said has worked with different agencies, even with law enforcement, and is experienced in working with people who are marginalized or underserved.

“I’ve been out there and exposed to…some of the social issues and concerns that may be impacting our elderly, the man’amko, the youth, our children, and persons in recovery,” she said.

Vaiagae said that when went off island to be educated and be in her field of expertise, she saw there were so many things happening on island that she could help with after she came back.

She said she was away from the CNMI for more than 10 years and she came back, thinking of wanting to serve the people.

“So coming back…I saw what my island needed. And I want to serve and I’ve been doing that since 2004,” she said.

Vaiagae said she wants to take the next step because she has been out there interacting and serving people. She wants now to introduce legislations, work with lawmakers, work with the Legislature, and work with the government so that they can impact the community in a way where its from a mother’s point of view, from a sister’s point of view, from a clinician’s point of view.

“It’s coming from someone who has been away from home for a while and came back and…wanting to see a better development for the island,” she said.

Vaiagae is currently an independent contractor who provides consultation services and develops programs for non-profit organizations for substance abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

She obtained her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Guam. She then pursued her master’s degree while working as a therapist.

Torres said it is a great honor to have Vaiagae under the GOP banner. He said he knows that their candidate will bring good assistance, not just to Precinct 3 but also to the entire CNMI.

The governor said that, with her background, Vaiagae definitely cares for the community.

He said she shared that she wants to be very proactive on road and other community projects.

“So we’re very excited…I ask the whole community, our people from Precinct 3, everyone in the CNMI or those that have families in Precinct 3 to give Grace the opportunity and the blessing to represent the people of Precinct 3 as well as the CNMI,” Torres said.

Former Commonwealth Utilities Corp. budget officer Corina L. Magofna is going to file her candidacy under the NMI Democratic Party today, Friday, at 2pm.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

GOP power politics for them, not you

Posted On Aug 25 2021
, By
0

It’s Torres-Sablan for GOP in ’22

Posted On Aug 16 2021
, By
0

Torres says GOP blessed to have Sen. Sablan

Posted On Aug 03 2021
, By
0

Sen. Sablan joins GOP

Posted On Jul 29 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 3, 2021, 1:34 PM
Showers
Showers
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s SE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune