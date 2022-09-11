Manta Ray Battalion takes part in ‘Light Up the Night’ event

By
|
Posted on Sep 12 2022

Tag:
Share

The Manta Ray Battalion took part in the CNMI Suicide Prevention Program’s “Light Up the Night” event held last Sept. 9. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Manta Ray cadets lit candles during the suicide prevention walk.

The Manta Ray Battalion cadets, alongside cadets from Marianas High School and Kagman High School, took part in the “ Light Up the Night “ event held by the CNMI Suicide Prevention Program last Sept. 9.

It took place at Civic Center Susupe from 6pm to 7pm. Cadets were able to show their support to our community by participating in the walk to spread awareness for the individuals that have had thoughts about suicide, attempted suicide, and most especially for the families that have lost a loved one due to suicide.

Throughout the walk cadets called cadence, lit up candles, and were able to get free items provided by the CNMI Suicide Prevention Program, such as T-shirts, lanyards, popsockets, etc.

This event wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for the staff of the CNMI Suicide Prevention Program. (C/CPT Amandus, Malentino)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

Manta Ray Battalion’s Unarmed Team tops JROTC’s drill contest

Posted On Mar 31 2022
, By
0

Manta Rays take part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 21 2018
, By
0

Manta Ray Battalion undergoes an inspection

Posted On Nov 01 2017
, By
0

Manta Ray Battalion wins overall drill meet award

Posted On May 10 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 12, 2022, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:21 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune