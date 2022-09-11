Manta Ray Battalion takes part in ‘Light Up the Night’ event

Share











The Manta Ray Battalion cadets, alongside cadets from Marianas High School and Kagman High School, took part in the “ Light Up the Night “ event held by the CNMI Suicide Prevention Program last Sept. 9.

It took place at Civic Center Susupe from 6pm to 7pm. Cadets were able to show their support to our community by participating in the walk to spread awareness for the individuals that have had thoughts about suicide, attempted suicide, and most especially for the families that have lost a loved one due to suicide.

Throughout the walk cadets called cadence, lit up candles, and were able to get free items provided by the CNMI Suicide Prevention Program, such as T-shirts, lanyards, popsockets, etc.

This event wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for the staff of the CNMI Suicide Prevention Program. (C/CPT Amandus, Malentino)