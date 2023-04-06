GRMC recaps on monthlong Mes CHamoru Celebration

Share











DEDEDO, Guam—Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) concluded its Mes CHamoru festivities on Thursday, March 30, 2023, with a hospital-wide fiesta at its third-floor Healing Garden. The fiesta was one of many events that took place throughout March to celebrate the island’s native culture and history.

Led by the GRMC’s Morale Committee, the team planned culturally engaging activities at the end of each week for patients, visitors, and employees to enjoy. Throughout the month, the Main Lobby echoed a mixture of local and CHamoru music, as those who entered were greeted by Customer Relations & Patient Experience Partners dressed in island wear. To the left of the Main Lobby, a small-scale model of a latte stone house—crafted by GRMC’s Facilities team—could be seen and available for patients, visitors, and employees to take photos with.

Festivities commenced on Wednesday, March 1st at the GRMC Main Lobby, where all were invited to an early afternoon of CHamoru music, merienda (light snack) of chicken kelaguen and titiyas, and a pop-up with local forever lei crafter, Håfa Leis.

On March 3rd, the hospital celebrated its first Håfa Adai Friday. Employees were encouraged to dress in cultural wear or island wear to show their ‘Håfa Adai Spirit’ every Friday in March, which would result in prizes for the best dressed. That same day, members of the Executive team and Morale Committee coursed throughout the hospital to reward employees with various gift cards, cash prizes, and treats in celebration of National Employee Appreciation Day.

On March 10th, The Coconut Tree Company, hosted a pop-up and provided coconut candy demonstrations in the morning and evening.

On March 17th, GRMC was joined by Sound Advice, a local musical duo comprised of vocalist Catherine Flores McCollum and keyboardist Del Damian, who performed live in the Main Lobby. Concurrently, employees and visitors enjoyed an art session with Guam L.E.A.F (Local.Eco.Alternative.Future), painting on biodegradable plates made out of dried palm leaves.

On March 24th, the Barcinas Sisters hosted a pop-up, featuring their local, handmade jewelry, while hosting a weaving demonstration of various ornaments.

On March 30th, the day’s festivities began with carabao rides with Latte the Carabao from Marquin Karetan Karabao Rides near the hospital’s entrance. Shortly after, patients, visitors, and employees gathered to enjoy performances by the Guma’ Mahiga Cultural Dance Group, who later brought up employees and visitors to join one of their dances.

GRMC senior vice president and chief human resources officer Charlotte Huntsman says, “The annual Mes CHamoru event is a much anticipated one with our GRMC partners, especially the culmination of the event ending with a Guam fiesta! GRMC has employee partners from all over the world, and this is yet another way to show the hospitality and uniqueness of Guam, and most especially, GRMC!” (PR)