Schools complete Week 1 of qualifiers

Athletics participants completed Week 1 of qualifiers in the NMA/PSS All Schools Athletics 2022-2023 last Friday at the Oleai Sports Complex track and field.

There were four heats in the 9U boys 100m, three heats in the 12U boys 100m, three heats in the 9U girls 100m, three heats in the 9U girls 100m, four heats in the 9U boys 400m, three heats in the 12U boys 400m, one heat each in the 9U/12U boys 1,500m, and one heat each in the 9U/12U girls 1,500m.

Heat 1 in the 9U boys 100m, Vicente Cruz from Tinian Elementary School was the fastest with 17.3; Carver Gross from Saipan International School was second with 17.94; and TES’ Xiang Huang was third with 18.82. Heat 2 first place was the Geckos’ Gabriel Walsh with 17.03; Jaden Concepcion from Oleai Elementary School was second with 17.26; and third was Joedric Torres with 17.46. The Turtles’ Eumond Peter was the fastest in Heat 3 with 16.44; Lellan Daniel from Koblerville Elementary School was second with 17.89; third was SIS’ Ezra West with 18.22. In Heat 4, Crixus Nebrida from TES was first with 17.04; second was Lennox Sablan from Saipan Community School with 17.5; third was Jacob Borja from OES with 17.73.

The 12U boys 100m Heat 1 Top 3 was Ben Hossai from KobES with 14.47; and TES’ Francisco Moses and Francisco Castro with 15.67 and 15.93 seconds, respectively. The Heat 2 Top 3 was SIS’ Quido Jambor with 15.5; Anthony Aldan from KobES with 15.82; and Jeno Pino from OES with 16.06. In Heat 3, TES’ Jun Young Seo was first with 15.7; and the Umangs’ Napu Pangelinan and Iku Benavente with 15.9 and 16.27, respectively.

In Heat 1 of the 9U girls 100m, TES’ Anta Moses was first with 16.87; Breanne Ilo from OES was second with 18.05; and Josie Torres from TES was third with 18.27. Heat 2 Top 3 was Savannah Kikku from KobES with 17.54; Nalaeya Manglona from Sinapalo Elementary School with 18.1; and Afroja Patha from TES with 18.4 seconds. Heat 3 Top 3 was SIS’ Scarlett Burrell and Neveah Arriola with 17.16 and 17.64 seconds respectively, and OES’ Marianne Eugenio with 18.42.

In Heat 1 of the 12U girls 100m, OES’ Gabriella Ruben was first with 16.03; William S. Reyes Elementary School’s Aubyguel Castro with 16.27; and Isabel Carreon from OES with 17.11. The Heat 2 Top 3 were TES’ Kiyara Villagomez at 15.49; Rosalie Castro from KobES at 17.27; and SIS’ Windsor Gross at 17.51. Heat 3 Top 3 was SES’ Jasmine Yalung at 17.06; and OES’ Lea Palacios and Argeanna Flores at 17.44 and 17.74 seconds, respectively.

In the 9U boys 400m Heat 1, the Umangs’ Dean Aldan and Cherokee Kin were first and second at 1:19.72 and 1:28.27, respectively; Ramon Camacho from WSR was third with 1:32.40. The second heat was dominated by WSR’s NJ Faimaw at 1:23.36; and OES’ Eumond Peter and Jaden Concepcion at 1:24.71 and 1:33.23, respectively. Heat 3 first place was Crixus Nebrida at 1:25.99; SCS’ Lennox Sablan at 1:35.31; and Lellan Daniel at 1:36.24. Rounding off Heat 4 was Ezra West at 1:29.04; Joedric Torres at 1:29.04; and Gabriel Walsh at 1:32.33.

The 12U boys 400m Heat 1 Top 3 was KobES’ Ben Hossain and Napu Pangelinan at 1:15.62 and 1:16.74, respectively; third was Francisco Moses at 1:19.79. Heat 2 Top 3 were TES’ Thomas Erickson at 1:19.85; and OES’ DK Pino and Damon Dela Cruz at 1:25.01 and 1:25.33, respectively. Heat 3 Top 3 was Jun Young Seo at 1:19.94; OES’ Alexander Salundaguit at 1:24.41; and SES’ Kody Mendiola at 1:24.80.

In the 9U girls 400m, Neveah Arriola was first with 1:31.90; second was Marianne Eugenio with 1:34.86; and third was Josie Torres at 1:35.18. Heat 2 Top 3 was Scarlett Burrell at 1:33.15; Anita Moses at 1:39.69; and Madison Rabauliman from OES at 1:41.43. Heat 3 Top 3 was WSR’s Kyra Tarkong at 1:30.82; Afroja Patha at 1:44.20; and Julia Mosqueda from SES at 1:46.46.

The 12U girls 400m Top 3 was OES’ Erricka Long at 1:24.69; Rosalie Castro at 1:35.03; and WSR’s Rinlita Rudolph at 1:37.54. Heat 2 Top 3 was Leilani Ruszala from SIS at 1:29.84; Argeanna Flores at 1:37.20; and KobES’ Julyann Hellson at 1:41.10. Heat 3 Top 3 was Kiyara Villagomez at 1:24.10; Windsor Gross at 1:25.66; and OES’ Haelie Edwards at 1:31.80.

The 9U boys 1,500m Top 3 was Dean Aldan at 6:54.08; Eumond Peter at 6:55.26; and Ezra West at 7:01.55. The 12U boys 1,500 Top 3 was Napu Pangelinan at 6:49.96; Kenneth Aguon from WSR at 6:50.15; and Prudencio Manglona at 7:02.25. The 12U girls 1,500m Top 3 was Leilani Ruszala at 7:06.88; Windsor Gross at 7:07.26; and Erricka Long at 7:42.47.

In the 9U softball throw event, Crixus Nebrida threw the farthest at 30.47m; Eumond Peter was second at 28.27m; Vicente Cruz was third with 26.96m. In the 9U girls softball throw event, the Top 3 was Anita Moses at 19.53m; Maria Limes from OES at 16.06m; and Milena Cepeda from TES at 14.06m.