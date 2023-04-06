Schools complete Week 1 of qualifiers

By
|
Posted on Apr 07 2023
Share

Runners in the 9U boys 60m race of the NMA/PSS All Schools Athletics 2022-2023 are seen at the track of the Oleai Sports Complex last Thursday. (Leigh Gases)

Athletics participants completed Week 1 of qualifiers in the NMA/PSS All Schools Athletics 2022-2023 last Friday at the Oleai Sports Complex track and field.

There were four heats in the 9U boys 100m, three heats in the 12U boys 100m, three heats in the 9U girls 100m, three heats in the 9U girls 100m, four heats in the 9U boys 400m, three heats in the 12U boys 400m, one heat each in the 9U/12U boys 1,500m, and one heat each in the 9U/12U girls 1,500m.

Heat 1 in the 9U boys 100m, Vicente Cruz from Tinian Elementary School was the fastest with 17.3; Carver Gross from Saipan International School was second with 17.94; and TES’ Xiang Huang was third with 18.82. Heat 2 first place was the Geckos’ Gabriel Walsh with 17.03; Jaden Concepcion from Oleai Elementary School was second with 17.26; and third was Joedric Torres with 17.46. The Turtles’ Eumond Peter was the fastest in Heat 3 with 16.44; Lellan Daniel from Koblerville Elementary School was second with 17.89; third was SIS’ Ezra West with 18.22. In Heat 4, Crixus Nebrida from TES was first with 17.04; second was Lennox Sablan from Saipan Community School with 17.5; third was Jacob Borja from OES with 17.73.

The 12U boys 100m Heat 1 Top 3 was Ben Hossai from KobES with 14.47; and TES’ Francisco Moses and Francisco Castro with 15.67 and 15.93 seconds, respectively. The Heat 2 Top 3 was SIS’ Quido Jambor with 15.5; Anthony Aldan from KobES with 15.82; and Jeno Pino from OES with 16.06. In Heat 3, TES’ Jun Young Seo was first with 15.7; and the Umangs’ Napu Pangelinan and Iku Benavente with 15.9 and 16.27, respectively.

In Heat 1 of the 9U girls 100m, TES’ Anta Moses was first with 16.87; Breanne Ilo from OES was second with 18.05; and Josie Torres from TES was third with 18.27. Heat 2 Top 3 was Savannah Kikku from KobES with 17.54; Nalaeya Manglona from Sinapalo Elementary School with 18.1; and Afroja Patha from TES with 18.4 seconds. Heat 3 Top 3 was SIS’ Scarlett Burrell and Neveah Arriola with 17.16 and 17.64 seconds respectively, and OES’ Marianne Eugenio with 18.42.

In Heat 1 of the 12U girls 100m, OES’ Gabriella Ruben was first with 16.03; William S. Reyes Elementary School’s Aubyguel Castro with 16.27; and Isabel Carreon from OES with 17.11. The Heat 2 Top 3 were TES’ Kiyara Villagomez at 15.49; Rosalie Castro from KobES at 17.27; and SIS’ Windsor Gross at 17.51. Heat 3 Top 3 was SES’ Jasmine Yalung at 17.06; and OES’ Lea Palacios and Argeanna Flores at 17.44 and 17.74 seconds, respectively.

In the 9U boys 400m Heat 1, the Umangs’ Dean Aldan and Cherokee Kin were first and second at 1:19.72 and 1:28.27, respectively; Ramon Camacho from WSR was third with 1:32.40. The second heat was dominated by WSR’s NJ Faimaw at 1:23.36; and OES’ Eumond Peter and Jaden Concepcion at 1:24.71 and 1:33.23, respectively. Heat 3 first place was Crixus Nebrida at 1:25.99; SCS’ Lennox Sablan at 1:35.31; and Lellan Daniel at 1:36.24. Rounding off Heat 4 was Ezra West at 1:29.04; Joedric Torres at 1:29.04; and Gabriel Walsh at 1:32.33.

The 12U boys 400m Heat 1 Top 3 was KobES’ Ben Hossain and Napu Pangelinan at 1:15.62 and 1:16.74, respectively; third was Francisco Moses at 1:19.79. Heat 2 Top 3 were TES’ Thomas Erickson at 1:19.85; and OES’ DK Pino and Damon Dela Cruz at 1:25.01 and 1:25.33, respectively. Heat 3 Top 3 was Jun Young Seo at 1:19.94; OES’ Alexander Salundaguit at 1:24.41; and SES’ Kody Mendiola at 1:24.80.

In the 9U girls 400m, Neveah Arriola was first with 1:31.90; second was Marianne Eugenio with 1:34.86; and third was Josie Torres at 1:35.18. Heat 2 Top 3 was Scarlett Burrell at 1:33.15; Anita Moses at 1:39.69; and Madison Rabauliman from OES at 1:41.43. Heat 3 Top 3 was WSR’s Kyra Tarkong at 1:30.82; Afroja Patha at 1:44.20; and Julia Mosqueda from SES at 1:46.46.

The 12U girls 400m Top 3 was OES’ Erricka Long at 1:24.69; Rosalie Castro at 1:35.03; and WSR’s Rinlita Rudolph at 1:37.54. Heat 2 Top 3 was Leilani Ruszala from SIS at 1:29.84; Argeanna Flores at 1:37.20; and KobES’ Julyann Hellson at 1:41.10. Heat 3 Top 3 was Kiyara Villagomez at 1:24.10; Windsor Gross at 1:25.66; and OES’ Haelie Edwards at 1:31.80.

The 9U boys 1,500m Top 3 was Dean Aldan at 6:54.08; Eumond Peter at 6:55.26; and Ezra West at 7:01.55. The 12U boys 1,500 Top 3 was Napu Pangelinan at 6:49.96; Kenneth Aguon from WSR at 6:50.15; and Prudencio Manglona at 7:02.25. The 12U girls 1,500m Top 3 was Leilani Ruszala at 7:06.88; Windsor Gross at 7:07.26; and Erricka Long at 7:42.47.

In the 9U softball throw event, Crixus Nebrida threw the farthest at 30.47m; Eumond Peter was second at 28.27m; Vicente Cruz was third with 26.96m. In the 9U girls softball throw event, the Top 3 was Anita Moses at 19.53m; Maria Limes from OES at 16.06m; and Milena Cepeda from TES at 14.06m.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you think the Palacios administration’s explanation for terminating the Marianas Southern Airways contract adequate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 7, 2023, 10:22 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 83%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune