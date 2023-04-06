‘In past few fiscal years, OPA has cut operational costs at all levels’

Share











In the few past fiscal years, the Office of the Public Auditor has operated under the central government’s austerity measures and has reduced operational costs at all levels to help ease the financial burdens of the local government, according to temporary public auditor Dora I. Deleon Guerrero.

She said OPA thus will continue to evaluate its resource needs to ensure that the office is able to execute its mandates efficiently and effectively.

Deleon Guerrero discussed OPA’s reduction of its operational costs in OPA’s budget request for fiscal year 2024 addressed to Virginia C. Villagomez, special assistant for the Office of Management and Budget.

Deleon Guerrero said OPA’s fiscal year budget submission is a decrease of $279,302 from the fiscal year 2023 approved budget of $2.1 million.

She attributed the decrease largely to the completion of OPA’s building renovations, equipment purchases, and other contractual obligations that were funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Deleon Guerrero also disclosed that OPA has submitted grant proposals for the Technical Assistance Program and the Justice Assistance Grant of the Office of Insular Affairs and the U.S. Department of Justice, respectively.

If awarded, she said, most of OPA’s personnel training costs could potentially be funded by these grants.