Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted on Nov 25 2021
The first-ever cohort of G3 Conservation Corps graduates pose with University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant director Austin Shelton, UOG president Thomas W. Krise, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, and UOG senior vice president and provost Anita Borja Enriquez after their graduation ceremony on Friday, Nov. 19, at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex (Adelup) in Hagåtña. 
An innovative program designed to establish a foundation for workforce development to support an emerging green economy achieved a milestone this month by holding its first graduation.

Guam Green Growth, or G3, an islandwide initiative facilitated by the Center for Island Sustainability at the University of Guam in coordination with the Office of the Governor, recognized its first batch of G3 Conservation Corps graduates on Friday at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex (Adelup) in Hagåtña.

The graduates are Nikomang Bradley, Joseph Certeza, Alana Chargualaf, Abby Crain, EnyDennis Dali, Claudia Rosalia Guerrero, Jacqueline Jones, Drake Kemp, Lusech Ngirakesau, Daniel Stone, Kaya Taitano, and Kevin Wong.

G3 launched the Conservation Corps in partnership with UOG Center for Island Sustainability and UOG Global Learning and Engagement department in June. For the past five months, the 12 members have undergone full-time hands-on training in various aspects of sustainability, such as agriculture and aquaculture, island beautification, invasive species removal, reforestation, circular economy and recycling, and renewable energy. (PR)

