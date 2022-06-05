Guerrero finally shows up at budget hearing

By
|
Posted on Jun 06 2022

Tag:
Share

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero showed up Friday before the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee for a hearing on the DPS budget, during which he apologized for failing to show up at the hearing Tuesday due to a conflict in schedule.

Guerrero assured that he meant no disrespect to the Ways and Means Committee and its chairman, Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota), and vice chair, Rep. Corina L. Magofna (D-Saipan), and thanked them for the opportunity to appear at the hearing.

Also with Guerrero were DPS officials—administration Kaye Inos, Bureau of Motor Vehicle director Juan Leon Guerrero, and human resources director Esther Delos Reyes.

The first day of the hearing was last Tuesday, but it did not last long as Manglona had decided to resume the hearing Friday in order for the commissioner to appear as they have many questions for him. Manglona then stated that if the commissioner fails to appear, they have the option to subpoena him to show up.

Inos, who appeared Tuesday with Leon Guerrero and Delos Reyes, told the committee that day that the commissioner had a scheduled prior meeting.

Guerrero failed to show up at thebudget hearing last year, reportedly for an emergency that he needed to attend on Tinian. He then informed the committee that he’s taking a medical leave and requested to reschedule the hearing. Citing lack of time, Manglona decided not to call Guerrero to a hearing.

At Friday’s hearing, Guerrero said that, although they asked the governor’s office for a $9.97 million budget for FY 2023, they support the administration’s proposal of only $6.89 million.

“We are cognizant of the need for other departments as well,” said the commissioner, adding that the administration assured them that the governor’s office and the Finance secretary will work with them in addressing any future budget requests.

In response to questions by Magofna, Guerrero said the department’s plan for the upcoming fiscal year as they had in the past year and a couple of years back is to increase police presence in the community. He said this reduces crime rates and decreases drug activities.

In terms of personnel, Guerrero said they have acquired enough personnel for law enforcement and managed to re-establish the Drug Enforcement Task Force to tackle drug issues.

“A lot of our drug activities have gone down tremendously because of a lot of police presence and a lot of the officers are more equipped with equipment that they may need in the field to do their work,” Guerrero said.

He said overtime is a big issue as it has ballooned in the last two years. The commissioner, however, pointed out that the overtime is actually paid for right now using COVID-19 funding.

He said they’re actually submitting reimbursement requests on a timely basis for overtime costs, which COVID-19 funding will cover, with the exception of those that are non-COVID related, which is very minimal.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

DPS chief a no-show again at budget hearing

Posted On Jun 01 2022
, By
0

Atalig disappointed with administration’s budget proposal

Posted On May 30 2022
, By
0

Angel’s Flour House: Food that fits the budget and fills the tummy

Posted On Apr 06 2022
, By
0

‘Biden’s 2023 budget eyes $30.7M for Marianas NAP, $27.25M for PSS’

Posted On Apr 05 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

Do you support the resumption of United Airlines’ pet transportation program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022
Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 6, 2022, 6:43 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:45 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune