COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 6, 2022

GCC board meeting on Friday

The Guam Community College board of trustees will hold its monthly board meeting on Friday, June 10, 2022, at noon at Room 112, Learning Resource Center (GCC Library), Building 4000. Wearing face masks on GCC campus is highly encouraged. (PR)

GCC fall semester registration ongoing

The last day to register for the upcoming fall semester at Guam Community College is Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The first day of classes for fall is Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

Students are welcome to the campus to register in person or on the GCC website at www.guamcc.edu/apply. Information on the GCC admissions process, the academic calendar, tuition rates and fees, and financial aid can also be found on the college website.

Completing and submitting a Free Application for Student Aid form opens students to the opportunity of receiving federal financial aid, scholarships, and grant funding to support their education at GCC. The FAFSA application process is free of charge.

For more information or assistance with financial aid applications/scholarships available, call (671) 735-5543/5544 or email financialaid@guamcc.edu.

For more information or to enroll, or register, in the fall 2022 semester call (671) 735-5531 or email gcc.registrar@guamcc.edu. (PR)