Camacho out on bail

Rep. Vicente Camacho (D-Saipan) was released Tuesday evening soon after his arrest upon posting bail in connection with an allegation that he and others assaulted a man over the weekend.

According to an order upon posting bail, it was learned that Camacho had posted a cash bail of $1,250 following his arrest last Tuesday evening in relation to the complaint filed by Commonwealth Ports Authority’s Steve Koch who is alleging that the lawmaker and two others “jumped” him last Friday evening, Oct. 29.

Upon posting bail, Camacho was immediately released from Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court for his arraignment on Nov. 16.

Tiepo A. Nikiti, one of the individuals who allegedly participated in the crime with Camacho, will also be arraigned on Nov. 16.

In a statement from Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds from the Office of the Attorney General Criminal Division, he said that Camacho and Nikiti are being charged with one count of assault and battery and one count of disturbing the peace.

“DPS investigation found that Vicente Camacho and two other individuals physically assaulted another individual causing physical injury. Based on the allegations, the nature of the crime and the injuries sustained by the victim, an arrest warrant for assault and battery and DTP was issued for Camacho. Camacho was then arrested pursuant to that arrest warrant on Nov. 2,” he said.

According to an affidavit for probable cause in support of the arrest warrant, Department of Public Safety investigators managed to speak with the only witness to the incident, Steve Koch’s daughter, Melanie Koch.

Melanie Koch told police that she saw her father being taken to the ground by Camacho or “Uncle Ben” while Nikiti and another minor individual held her away from her father and Camacho.

Melanie Koch said she observed all three men punching her father in the head at one point and when she approached Camacho to get him to stop punching her father, she claims she smelled a strong odor of beer when he exhaled.

DPS investigators also managed to speak with Nikiti last Tuesday who stated that he lives with Camacho in his residence.

On the night of the incident, at around 11pm on Oct. 29, Nikiti said he observed a verbal confrontation between Camacho and Steve Koch at Ignacio Concepcion’s residence in China Town.

He said when he approached the two, he saw Steve and Camacho fall to the ground, both holding each other, and he attempted to pull Steve away from Camacho.

Nikiti said he observed Steve lying face flat on his stomach and that he sat on top of Steve’s back.

“The fight lasted about five minutes. I saw punches being thrown before Steve was pinned down to the ground. I will not say who,” he said.

When sought for comments, NMI Democratic Party chair Nola K. Hix expressed hope that the family can resolve its differences peacefully and without further incident. “We need to hear from all concerned and wait until all the facts are out before passing judgment on anyone,” she said.

House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) said the case is under investigation and so that process is going on. “I will respect that process for now until more information comes out,” said Villagomez.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating into a complaint by

Steve Koch, a 59-year-old master electrician at the Commonwealth Ports Authority, said that Camacho was one of three men who assaulted him near a residence in China Town Friday night. Koch said he is a bladder cancer survivor.

Camacho has denied assaulting Koch, saying that Koch was the one who assaulted him and his two sons. (With Ferdie de la Torre)