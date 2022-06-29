Hit the road now

OK, maybe I’m slow on the uptake. Perhaps I’m missing some subtext here but to me it would seem that IPI is attempting the bamboozle the CNMI once again.

Am I wrong or didn’t IPI not deliver on its promises and legal obligations to the Commonwealth for several years prior to the global SARS-CoV-2 pandemic? It would seem that IPI is attempting to deflect attention from its repeated failures and to use the international pandemic-related economic downturn to justify and excuse its continued lack of capital, questionable business, labor and worker safety practices, and continued contempt for the people of the CNMI. 

Correct me if I am mistaken but it seems what we have is a People’s Republic of China-based and likely CCP-backed (Hong Kong is the PRC) corporation that repeatedly failed to deliver on its end of binding obligations and now wants us to believe that they have signed some pie-in-the-sky deal with other PRC-based companies to build another mall to sell expensive, and likely counterfeit, garbage no one needs, to finish construction and to rent out “luxury” digs to high-rolling rubes (at stated rates no imaginable/legitimate market could or would support). 

Should myself and the rest of CNMI residents not pay their bills or fines, they would likely find their utilities shut-off, be evicted from where they live, and possibly be arrested and jailed. When IPI does the same for years and to the tune of millions of dollars, they get repeated passes (no doubt in due to their obviously sketchy business practices and the amount of political influence they have bought).

Time is now for the people and politicians of the CNMI to inform IPI that enough is enough and our collective patience is exhausted. The end of the rope has been reached.  IPI repeatedly proved they are an unreliable partner and that their corporate word is worthless. So IPI, time to pay up, show some good faith actions (like maybe dismantling all the tower cranes they agreed to lower months ago), stop delaying and trying to run-out the clock with bogus promises, excuses and stalling or hit the road back to the PRC. And don’t come back no more, no more.

Mark Farmer
Garapan, Saipan

