Hofschneider rejects Santos’ refusal to serve on impeachment committee

By
|
Posted on Mar 17 2022
Share

Citing the lack of reason or justification, Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Saipan) has rejected Sen. Teresita A. Santos’ (Ind-Rota) refusal to be appointed a member of the Senate Special Committee on the Impeachment Hearing.

In his letter to Santos Tuesday, Hofschneider reminded the Rota senator that declining to accept her appointment without good reason is tantamount to neglect of duty, which may be sanctioned pursuant to Senate Rule 16.

The president said he received Santos’ letter dated Monday. In it, Santos thanked Hofschneider for giving her the opportunity to serve as a member of the committee but that she “respectfully declines” the appointment. She did not state a reason or justification for her refusal.

Hofschneider

In rejecting Santos’ letter declining the appointment, Hofschneider noted that Article 2, Section 8 of the CNMI Constitution assigns the Senate with the profound responsibility to act as a court trying an impeached official.

“It is a daunting duty but the Senate’s duty nonetheless,” Hofschneider said.

The president created the impeachment hearing committee last Thursday and appointed its members, with Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian) as chairman, Sen. Justo S. Quitugua (R-Saipan) as vice chairman, and Sens. Santos, Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian), and Victor B. Hocog (R-Rota) as members.

He pointed out that, as a member of the Senate, Santos has an obligation and duty to participate in the impeachment proceedings if appointed to do so pursuant to Senate Rule 7, Section 2.

Hofschneider said that that specific rule states that “all committees of the Senate shall be subject to the orders of the president and shall faithfully carry out such orders.”

Santos

He said Santos’ appointment to the Special Committee is not voluntary or an option but an order, assignment, and an undertaking to participate.

The president said Senate Rule 16 states that an affirmative vote of not less than five members of the Senate may act on a charge or charges of misconduct, disorderly behavior, or neglect of duty on a member or members of the Senate proscribed under these Rules, Commonwealth or federal laws.”

Hofschneider said Santos’ cooperation and participation in the special committee is necessary to move forward with the impeachment proceedings. He urged the senator to accept her appointment and duty.

House Resolution 22-14, which was introduced by Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), impeached Torres for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty. Torres, who is the titular head of the NMI Republican Party, is seeking re-election this Nov. 8.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With global tensions rising in many parts of the world, rate on a scale of 1 to 5—with 1 being the lowest—your level of concern that these tensions would directly affect the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

TAGA Plus

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 17, 2022, 8:41 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune