Hofschneider rejects Santos’ refusal to serve on impeachment committee

Citing the lack of reason or justification, Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Saipan) has rejected Sen. Teresita A. Santos’ (Ind-Rota) refusal to be appointed a member of the Senate Special Committee on the Impeachment Hearing.

In his letter to Santos Tuesday, Hofschneider reminded the Rota senator that declining to accept her appointment without good reason is tantamount to neglect of duty, which may be sanctioned pursuant to Senate Rule 16.

The president said he received Santos’ letter dated Monday. In it, Santos thanked Hofschneider for giving her the opportunity to serve as a member of the committee but that she “respectfully declines” the appointment. She did not state a reason or justification for her refusal.

In rejecting Santos’ letter declining the appointment, Hofschneider noted that Article 2, Section 8 of the CNMI Constitution assigns the Senate with the profound responsibility to act as a court trying an impeached official.

“It is a daunting duty but the Senate’s duty nonetheless,” Hofschneider said.

The president created the impeachment hearing committee last Thursday and appointed its members, with Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian) as chairman, Sen. Justo S. Quitugua (R-Saipan) as vice chairman, and Sens. Santos, Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian), and Victor B. Hocog (R-Rota) as members.

He pointed out that, as a member of the Senate, Santos has an obligation and duty to participate in the impeachment proceedings if appointed to do so pursuant to Senate Rule 7, Section 2.

Hofschneider said that that specific rule states that “all committees of the Senate shall be subject to the orders of the president and shall faithfully carry out such orders.”

He said Santos’ appointment to the Special Committee is not voluntary or an option but an order, assignment, and an undertaking to participate.

The president said Senate Rule 16 states that an affirmative vote of not less than five members of the Senate may act on a charge or charges of misconduct, disorderly behavior, or neglect of duty on a member or members of the Senate proscribed under these Rules, Commonwealth or federal laws.”

Hofschneider said Santos’ cooperation and participation in the special committee is necessary to move forward with the impeachment proceedings. He urged the senator to accept her appointment and duty.

House Resolution 22-14, which was introduced by Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), impeached Torres for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty. Torres, who is the titular head of the NMI Republican Party, is seeking re-election this Nov. 8.