Hyatt lights up its Christmas tree

By
|
Posted on Dec 03 2021
Hyatt Regency Saipan officials and staff gather for a picture by the hotel’s Christmas tree after a tree-lighting ceremony at the hotel lobby on Dec. 1. Featured in the picture is Hyatt Regency Saipan general manager Nick Nishikawa. The 20-foot, fully-decorated tree is a mainstay of Hyatt’s lobby during the holiday season, and lighting up the tree every Dec. 1 is a yearly tradition for the hotel. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

In what has become a yearly tradition, the Hyatt Regency Saipan lit up a giant Christmas tree at its lobby on Dec. 1, with hotel staff, their families, and some community members in attendance. The fully-decorated, 20-foot Christmas tree is a mainstay of Hyatt’s lobby during the holiday season.

Hyatt Regency Saipan general manager Nick Nishikawa said Wednesday that this year in particular is cause for celebration, with Hyatt signing in Oct. another 40-year lease that solidifies the continued presence of the Hyatt brand in the CNMI. Hyatt is also celebrating its 41st year here in the CNMI this year.

Nishikawa said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought hardships to all, to him and the Hyatt no less. Despite this setback, Nishikawa said that Hyatt will continue to be optimistic and hope that conditions will improve.

“Starting from March 2020, everything went upside down. Everybody has [gone through hardships], but we [as a] hotel cannot be depressed, so we are always…optimistic [that] things [will] get better soon. We have been having a difficult time since this pandemic started but, as I said, we want to celebrate anyway. So maybe things [will] get better soon,” said Nishikawa.

As for other celebrations at Hyatt for the Christmas season, Nishikawa briefly mentioned that a staff party was supposed to take place on Wednesday alongside the tree lighting ceremony. However, with the recent rise in community cases of COVID-19, Nishikawa said the party was postponed and tentatively rescheduled to the third week of December.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
